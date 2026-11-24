MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: MNTN reiterated its 2026 guidance while a rushed sales compensation overhaul was allegedly driving off experienced sellers. After a 54.67% one-day decline, plan fiduciaries now face institutional investor securities recovery and ERISA decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, asset managers, and other institutional investors in MNTN, Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 5, 2026 and November 4, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

MNTN shares lost 54.67% of their value in the November 5, 2026 session on unusually high volume. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 19, 2027.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The securities action alleges that MNTN told sellers in late Q2 2026 about a new compensation structure modeled after platforms such as Google and Meta. That structure shifted incentives from revenue to activity and changed how often sellers were paid. The complaint charges that experienced sellers left in large numbers and that new business generation was impaired, even as management reiterated its 2026 outlook on August 4, 2026.

On November 4, 2026, the Company reported third-quarter results below its guidance, cut its full-year outlook, and announced leadership departures. As claimed in the lawsuit, the reiterated guidance lacked a reasonable basis when it was issued.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



ERISA fiduciaries must act prudently and in the interests of participants. That duty may include reviewing potential claims tied to MNTN purchases made between August 5, 2026 and November 4, 2026.

Courts generally favor the lead plaintiff movant with the largest financial interest, a profile that often fits pension funds and asset managers.

A lead plaintiff helps select counsel, oversees litigation strategy, and evaluates any proposed settlement.

Institutions that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members and may share in any recovery. Investment committees commonly document their review of lead plaintiff opportunities as part of their claims monitoring.



Institutional Investor Securities Recovery and ERISA Oversight

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. That role matters especially where, as alleged here, a company reiterated full-year guidance while compensation changes were reportedly eroding its sales capacity. Funds that held MNTN during the Class Period may wish to consider whether a leadership role fits their fiduciary responsibilities." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MNTN Lawsuit

Q: When did MNTN, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 5, 2026 to November 4, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the MNTN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MNTN lawsuit? A: The complaint names MNTN, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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