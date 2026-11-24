MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Production Guidance Misrepresentations. Kinross allegedly reaffirmed a "stable" 2.0 million-ounce annual outlook for 2026 through 2028 while lacking the resources to deliver it without slowing ore recovery

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) that a class action lawsuit alleging production guidance securities fraud at the gold mining company has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Roughly 140,000 to 160,000 gold equivalent ounces per year now separate the "stable" 2.0 million-ounce production profile Kinross reaffirmed during the Class Period from the approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million ounces it currently expects for each of 2026 and 2027. KGC shares lost approximately 11.5%, or about $3.20 per share, in the trading session after the reduced outlook was announced. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by January 5, 2027.

The Alleged Production Guidance Methodology in This Gold Mining Securities Fraud Case

For a gold producer, multiyear ounce guidance is a core valuation input, since every ounce below plan reduces expected revenue. Coming off a 2025 in which it produced just over 2 million ounces, Kinross projected 2.0 million attributable gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%) for 2026 and said output would remain stable at that level for 2027 and 2028. According to the lawsuit, Kinross lacked the necessary resources and operational capability to achieve that guidance without slowing ore recovery.

Key Production Guidance Allegations for Shareholders



The 2.0 million-ounce annual profile for 2026, 2027, and 2028 was allegedly presented to investors as stable and reliable.

The complaint alleges Kinross did not have the necessary resources, and was otherwise ill equipped, to produce the ounces it projected.

The guidance allegedly could not be met without slowing the rate of ore recovery, a constraint not reflected in the public outlook.

First- and second-quarter reports each stated the Company was on track to meet annual guidance.

The revised outlook sits 2% to 3% below the low end of the prior guidance range for both 2026 and 2027. Across those two years, the reduction implies roughly 280,000 to 320,000 fewer ounces than originally guided.

The Ore Recovery Factor

Kinross attributed the cut to extreme weather and operational challenges concentrated at two smaller assets. The lawsuit contends that the reduced guidance corrected prior alleged misstatements, and that Class Period purchasers paid prices that did not reflect the ore recovery limits allegedly constraining production.

"This case presents important questions about production guidance disclosure obligations in the gold mining sector. When a producer reaffirms a 2.0 million-ounce annual outlook quarter after quarter, investors are entitled to know whether, as alleged, the operation lacked the capability to deliver it." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the KGC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the KGC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased KGC stock or securities between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did KGC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 11.585%, a decline of $3.20 per share, after the Company disclosed on September 23, 2026 that full-year 2026 and 2027 attributable production would be 2% to 3% below the low end of prior guidance, at approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces per year. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the KGC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Kinross Gold Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to deliver stable attributable production of approximately 2.0 million gold equivalent ounces per year for 2026 through 2028 during the Class Period, while allegedly lacking the resources and operational capability to do so without slowing ore recovery. When the Company disclosed reduced 2026 and 2027 production guidance of approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million ounces per year, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do KGC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my KGC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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