MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Universal Technical Institute's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $0.32 per share came in below Wall Street consensus, and UTI shares fell on the report. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of shareholders who lost money

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) fell after the Company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $0.32 per share, short of Wall Street consensus estimates that ran as high as $0.52 per share. If you bought UTI and your position is now underwater, this investigation is about your losses. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit their UTI loss details now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Street was looking for more. Analyst estimates varied, with some sources placing fourth-quarter EPS expectations near $0.33 per share, while Reuters-based reporting cited $0.52. UTI reported diluted EPS of just $0.32, down from $0.34 in the same quarter a year earlier. Full-year fiscal 2026 diluted EPS totaled $0.60.

Alongside the results, management cited admissions staffing challenges, capacity constraints, and weaker starts in automotive and diesel programs at several campuses. Higher operating expenses, growth investments, and increased depreciation further pressured full-year profitability. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of UTI investors who suffered losses.

If you purchased UTI shares and lost money, find out whether you may be eligible to recover, or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UTI Investigation

Q: How much did UTI stock drop? A: UTI shares fell approximately 12.4% during trading on November 19, 2026, following the Company's disappointing fiscal 2026 results and sharply reduced fiscal 2027 earnings outlook. Investors who suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Universal Technical Institute, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial performance, profitability, and earnings outlook, including whether it adequately disclosed adverse operational conditions affecting its results. Following the Company's disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results and reduced fiscal 2027 earnings outlook, UTI shares declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the UTI investigation? A: Investors who purchased UTI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do UTI investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UTI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UTI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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