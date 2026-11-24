MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know. The lawsuit alleges CVRx's Barostim growth relied partly on unlawful marketing and kickback practices, and this chronology traces a federal False Claims Act demand received May 14, 2026 that investors learned of on August 6, 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in CVRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVRX) to learn more about a pending securities class action. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased CVRx securities between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Three CVRx timeline disclosure events frame the case, and the window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 8, 2027. May 14, 2026: CVRx receives a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigative demand under the False Claims Act. August 6, 2026: the Company discloses that demand in a Form 10-Q filed after the market closes and cuts guidance; August 7, 2026: shares close at $2.39, down $3.55 per share, or 60%, from $5.94.

July 25, 2023: A Growth Narrative the Lawsuit Challenges

The Class Period opens with second-quarter results that, the complaint recounts, credited U.S. heart failure growth to new sales territories, new accounts, and rising awareness of Barostim. As claimed, those explanations omitted alleged improper marketing, kickbacks to healthcare providers, and false information supplied to government health insurance programs, conduct the lawsuit says left reported revenue unsustainable.

February 2024 to August 2026: CVRx Timeline Disclosure Events Multiply

As detailed in the action, the pressure points accumulated in the years that followed:



February 2024: A new chief executive succeeds the leader who had run CVRx since October 2006.

June 2024: CVRx appoints a Chief Revenue Officer to lead its commercial organization.

May 14, 2026: The Justice Department demand arrives, probing whether CVRx caused false claims through improper marketing, kickbacks, or false information to government health insurance programs.

June 7, 2026: The Chief Financial Officer gives notice of his intention to resign. August 6, 2026: The Form 10-Q discloses the demand as the Company lowers its outlook, citing territory manager turnover and a slower productivity ramp.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint alleges that CVRx received a federal False Claims Act demand in May 2026 while its shares continued to trade without that information until the August 6 filing. Investors who bought during that stretch deserve a clear accounting of what was known and when." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

After August 6, 2026: Departures, a New CFO, and a Federal Complaint

In August 2026, CVRx announced its Chief Revenue Officer would depart, and on September 21, 2026, it named a new Chief Financial Officer set to join on October 12, 2026. The class action followed on November 9, 2026, in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, asserting claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 against the Company and four current and former officers.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVRX Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the CVRX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges CVRx, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the drivers and sustainability of its Barostim revenue growth, its compliance with the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute, and the progress of its U.S. sales force realignment during the Class Period. When a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigative demand and a guidance reduction tied to weak sales force productivity were disclosed on August 6, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did CVRx allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from July 25, 2023 to August 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the CVRX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do CVRX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my CVRX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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