MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Feldspar Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global feldspar market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2035, up from $0.9 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for ceramic tiles and the expanding use of feldspar in automotive glass production. The market outlook remains promising, with growth opportunities across the glass, ceramics, and fillers industries.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, plagioclase feldspar is expected to remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its broad availability and cost-effectiveness.

By end use, glass is expected to remain the largest segment, supported by increasing demand for architectural, automotive, container, and solar glass. By region, APAC is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by expanding domestic glass and ceramics production.

Emerging Trends in the Feldspar Market

From 2025 to 2027, the feldspar market is shifting from volume-based mineral supply toward specification-based products. Ceramic tiles will remain a major source of demand, while glass, engineered stone, sanitaryware, and specialty fillers will become increasingly important. Suppliers with advanced quality control, efficient processing, regional sourcing, and strong environmental performance will be better positioned to compete.



Sustainability: Ceramic manufacturers are increasingly replacing a portion of virgin flux inputs with recycled glass and process waste. Because energy-intensive firing accounts for approximately 20% of tile manufacturing CO2 emissions, suppliers offering resource-efficient processing, waste recovery, and low-impurity grades will gain an advantage.

Digital manufacturing: Automated mineralogy, online particle-size analysis, and machine vision-based sorting are moving into commercial processing. These technologies support real-time process control, tighter specifications, and reduced batch-to-batch variation.

Supply chain diversification: Mining disruptions and freight constraints are encouraging ceramic producers to source feldspar from multiple countries, including India, Turkey, European markets, and Southeast Asia. Reliability and proximity are becoming more important than the lowest purchase price.

High-performance materials: Demand is increasing for low-iron feldspar used in glass, sanitaryware, engineered stone, and whiteware. Even a 0.1% change in iron content can affect fired whiteness, supporting premium pricing for consistent material. Lightweight products: Tile and glass manufacturers are developing thinner products to lower shipping and installation costs. Some porcelain tiles are targeting thicknesses below 6 millimeters, increasing demand for feldspar with stable melting performance at lower firing temperatures.

Future profitability will depend less on tonnage and more on beneficiation, product consistency, processing technology, environmental performance, and collaboration with customers. Growth in glass and engineered stone will broaden the customer base, while regional sourcing will help reduce supply risk.

Recent Developments in the Feldspar Market

Market activity accelerated during 2025 as ceramic tile, tableware, glass, and engineered stone manufacturers sought raw material supplies closer to their production facilities. Capacity additions have remained selective because of high freight costs and volatile energy prices, while competition has increasingly centered on logistics, consistency, and processed material quality.



Capacity expansion: Producers are expanding beneficiation and grinding capacity to supply higher-grade feldspar for porcelain and sanitaryware. Turkey remained the largest feldspar exporter, with shipments exceeding 6 million tons in 2025.

Strategic partnerships: Long-term agreements are helping manufacturers manage spot price risk and support new mine development. In March 2025, an Indian tile manufacturer signed a five-year agreement covering 120,000 tonnes of feldspar annually.

Processing technology: Optical sorting and chemical monitoring are improving the separation of sodium-rich and potassium-rich feldspar. A European processor commissioned a sorting line with a capacity of 25 tonnes per hour in June 2025.

Government approvals: New mining leases and environmental clearances were granted in India during 2025, including a 48-hectare project approved in August. The additional supply is expected to reduce the reliance of domestic ceramic clusters on imports. Production integration: Processors are locating grinding and blending operations closer to glass and ceramics plants. In September 2025, a Turkish producer announced an additional 200,000 tonnes per year of processing capacity.

Suppliers that combine consistent chemistry, dependable delivery, traceability, and documented environmental performance are expected to gain market share. Smaller producers without beneficiation capabilities may face increasing pressure from freight costs and tighter customer specifications.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Feldspar Market

Growth opportunities are expanding beyond traditional ceramics as solar glass, architectural glass, engineered stone, and specialty applications require higher-purity and application-specific feldspar. The strongest opportunities will center on premium grades, regional processing, sustainable operations, and customized formulations.



Low-iron premium grades: Demand for high-quality feldspar is rising in solar and architectural glass. U.S. feldspar consumption was approximately 440,000 metric tons in 2025, and photovoltaic glass growth is expected to support demand for grades that improve optical quality and reduce defects.

Solar glass: The addition of 553 GW of solar capacity in 2024 is creating a larger market for high-purity flux materials. Continued expansion in module production will increase feldspar consumption in glass formulations.

Regional supply: Manufacturers are seeking nearby sources to reduce disruption risk. India's target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 is expected to support local manufacturing and mineral processing investment across Asia.

Sustainable processing: Low-energy beneficiation, mineral recycling, and reduced transport distances are becoming important supplier differentiators. The European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, effective from February 2025, reinforces the broader shift toward circular material use. Formulation services: Customers in ceramics, paints, polymers, and engineered stone increasingly require customized firing, viscosity, and whiteness performance. With global construction output forecast to exceed $13 trillion during 2025-2030, blending and formulation expertise can provide a meaningful competitive advantage.

Suppliers that combine reliable reserves with advanced processing, efficient logistics, traceable sourcing, and customer-specific formulations will be best positioned to capture these opportunities.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Ceramics and tiles: Urbanization, housing renovation, and demand for premium tiles continue to support feldspar consumption, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. India's 2025 Union Budget allocated approximately?11.11 trillion for capital expenditure, supporting construction and related materials demand.

Glass manufacturing: Growth in container, architectural, automotive, fiberglass, and solar glass is increasing demand for stable, low-iron feldspar grades.

Infrastructure investment: Housing, transportation, urban renewal, and industrial modernization projects are supporting downstream demand. The European Union's InvestEU strategy aims to mobilize an additional €650 billion in private-sector investment.

Processing innovation: Improvements in crushing, grinding, beneficiation, digital controls, and automated sorting are raising recovery rates and enabling feldspar to meet higher-value specifications. Energy efficiency and sustainability: Manufacturers increasingly favor minerals that can reduce firing temperatures, energy use, transport requirements, and carbon emissions. The International Energy Agency projected $2.2 trillion in clean energy investment for 2025, supporting broader demand for efficient and responsibly sourced materials.

Market Challenges



Permitting and environmental requirements: Stricter standards for land disturbance, dust, noise, water use, waste storage, biodiversity, and mine rehabilitation are increasing project costs and approval timelines. The European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive also requires greater supply chain disclosure.

Energy, freight, and operating costs: Feldspar processing is energy-intensive, while transport can represent a substantial share of delivered cost. Fuel and electricity volatility, labor constraints, and cleaner shipping requirements may continue to pressure margins. Demand cyclicality and quality competition: Demand is closely tied to construction, consumer spending, and industrial production. Moderate and uneven global economic growth can affect orders for tiles, sanitaryware, glass, and tableware, while tighter specifications intensify competition among suppliers.

Over the next 5-7 years, the market is expected to experience greater demand volatility, tighter quality standards, and increased use of alternative and recycled inputs. Competitive advantage will come from secure reserves, consistent product quality, automated process control, responsible mining, transparent operations, and customized products rather than price alone.

Feldspar Market Companies

Leading companies are competing through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and integration across the value chain. These strategies are intended to improve operating efficiency, reduce production costs, strengthen supply security, and address growing demand for higher-performance products.



Eczacibasi Esan

Micronized

Imerys Minerals

Sibelco Nordic The Quartz

Country Wise Outlook for the Feldspar Market

Investment in glass, ceramics, engineered stone, and high-performance fillers continues to support feldspar demand. Across major markets, manufacturers are prioritizing regional supply security, processing efficiency, traceability, and lower-carbon operations.



United States: Domestic permitting and manufacturing investment are supporting feldspar use in container glass, tile, and sanitaryware. U.S. mine production reached approximately 450,000 metric tons in 2024, helping reduce import dependence and support domestic glass and ceramics manufacturing.

China: Expansion in advanced ceramics and solar glass is increasing demand for beneficiated feldspar with consistent chemistry. China's cumulative solar module manufacturing capacity surpassed 1,000 GW in June 2025, reinforcing demand from photovoltaic glass production.

Germany: Glass and ceramics manufacturers are investing in energy efficiency and adapting supply chains to European Union traceability and sourcing requirements. These changes favor efficient, transparent, and specification-focused feldspar suppliers.

India: Capacity additions and modernization in tile manufacturing are strengthening domestic feldspar demand. The Indian ceramics industry recorded exports of approximately US$2.4 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, supporting further beneficiation investment in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. Japan: Investments in lightweight and energy-saving glass technologies are increasing the need for premium feldspar with stringent chemical specifications. In February 2025, AGC announced a new production line for ultra-thin glass in Japan, supporting demand for reliable long-term mineral supply.

Features of the Global Feldspar Market Report



Market size estimates presented in value terms ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across major feldspar types, end uses, and regions. Strategic analysis covering M&A, product development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

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