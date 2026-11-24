MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arbor Realty Trust allegedly promised a year-end 2026 cleanup of its distressed loans, yet non-performing loan principal grew $218.8 million in one quarter. This release sets management's projections beside the results the Company later reported

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shareholders who suffered losses that a class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of Class Period purchasers. The action alleges securities fraud arising from a gap between the Company's promises and its reported results on its distressed loan book. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The promise: the company projected taking back only $50 million to $125 million of non-performing loans as real estate owned (REO) from 2Q26 to 4Q26, while resolving $350 million to $400 million of those assets during the year. The reality: third-quarter results revealed roughly $1.25 billion in total nonperforming assets. Investors have until January 8, 2027 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Promise: "Clear Visibility" and a Year-End Target

Presentation materials stated that Arbor "has clear visibility to resolution on non-performing assets." They also said the Company "[c]ontinue[s] to make meaningful progress each quarter by resolving more non-interest earning assets versus new defaults." Management further projected that the REO balance would fall to approximately $300 million by the end of 2026.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

Third-quarter 2026 figures moved in the opposite direction:



Delinquencies: Management said its "aggressive resolution pace will resolve nearly all of these delinquencies by year end." Approximately $750 million remained at quarter-end.

REO balance: Management targeted roughly $300 million by year-end. Around $500 million was reported with one quarter left.

Resolutions vs. new defaults: Non-performing loans rose from 19 to 32, and unpaid principal climbed from $428.8 million to $647.6 million.

Total nonperforming assets: Roughly $1.25 billion, up approximately $200 million from the prior quarter. Timetable: Management acknowledged it was pushing the resolution schedule further out.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges Arbor put dollar targets on its year-end cleanup even as its count of non-performing loans was climbing toward 32. Shareholders who relied on those targets deserve to know whether they were ever achievable." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Arbor Realty Trust Promise-Reality Gap

The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 against the Company and two senior executives. Plaintiffs allege the resolution projections were materially false and misleading because delinquent loans and REO assets were continuing to escalate when the statements were made. The gap, plaintiffs contend, kept ABR shares trading at prices that did not reflect the portfolio's actual condition.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ABR Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ABR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period about its ability to resolve non-performing loans and substantially reduce its REO assets by the end of 2026. According to the complaint, the stock price declined when the Company's third-quarter 2026 results disclosed approximately $750 million of delinquencies and around $500 million of REO assets.

Q: What court was the ABR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ABR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. and individual defendants, including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do ABR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my ABR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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