MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global refrigerated warehousing market is expected to reach an estimated $63.8 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2027 to 2035. Major market drivers include increasing demand for frozen food storage, rising pharmaceutical cold storage requirements, and growing demand for temperature-controlled logistics.

The future of the global refrigerated warehousing market remains promising, with opportunities across the fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, milk dairy products, meat, seafood, and beverages markets.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the technology category, vapor compression will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the need for reliable temperature control.

Within the application category, meat will remain the largest segment, supported by growing demand for effective meat preservation solutions. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising pharmaceutical cold storage requirements.

Emerging Trends in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market

The refrigerated warehousing market is shifting toward automated facilities, energy-efficient refrigeration, specialized pharmaceutical storage, and integrated distribution networks. Investment decisions increasingly emphasize storage density, temperature reliability, energy performance, and supply chain efficiency.



Warehouse Automation: Automated storage and retrieval systems are reducing labor dependence, increasing throughput, and improving space utilization in temperature-controlled facilities.

Modern Cold Chain Infrastructure: New facilities and expanded distribution networks are increasing regional capacity and improving connections between production centers, warehouses, and consumer markets.

Energy-Efficient Refrigeration: Operators are adopting efficient refrigeration systems, denser storage configurations, improved insulation, and renewable energy to lower electricity consumption and emissions.

Specialized Pharmaceutical Storage: Demand for validated facilities, continuous monitoring, and precise temperature control is increasing as the distribution of biologics and temperature-sensitive medicines expands. Integrated Food Preservation: Investments in cold storage, food processing, and irradiation infrastructure are strengthening preservation capabilities and reducing spoilage across food supply chains.

Competition will increasingly depend on automation, temperature precision, energy performance, and network coverage. Operators that integrate specialized storage with transportation and distribution services will be better positioned to improve utilization and customer retention.

Recent Developments in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market

Investment from 2024 to 2026 has focused on automated storage, healthcare logistics, strategic warehouse development, and expanded cold chain capacity.



In April 2025, Lineage announced plans for two automated warehouses with nearly 260,000 pallet positions, supporting higher storage density and operational productivity.

In February 2025, Americold announced a USD 79 million development project with strategic partners to expand modern temperature-controlled infrastructure.

In April 2025, DHL Group committed approximately USD 2.2 billion to healthcare logistics through 2030, including specialized pharmaceutical hubs and temperature-controlled infrastructure.

In April 2025, Lineage acquired three Bellingham Cold Storage warehouses totaling approximately 85,000 pallet positions, expanding its access to port and seafood distribution networks. In February 2025, Cadila Pharmaceuticals expanded its warehouse capacity with temperature-controlled storage for sensitive medicines.

These developments reflect the industry's movement toward larger, more automated, and specialized facilities. Operators that control energy consumption, maintain temperature reliability, and connect warehousing with transportation will be better positioned for profitable growth.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market



Automated Storage Services: High-density automated facilities can increase throughput, reduce labor requirements, and support premium storage offerings.

Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Services: Validated storage and distribution for biopharmaceuticals, clinical trials, and sensitive medicines offer higher-value contract opportunities.

Regional Acquisitions: Acquiring established facilities can provide immediate access to customers, transportation infrastructure, and specialized distribution networks.

Emerging Market Expansion: Underserved industrial and agricultural corridors offer opportunities to combine cold storage with transportation and value-added logistics. Integrated Temperature-Controlled Logistics: Connected warehousing, packaging, monitoring, and distribution services can increase contract value and support cross-border demand.

Growth will favor operators that combine automation, efficient refrigeration, specialized temperature control, and strategically located facilities. Customer commitments, regional demand, energy requirements, and facility utilization should remain central to investment decisions.

Refrigerated Warehousing Market Drivers and Challenges Market Drivers



Demand for Perishable Foods: Rising consumption of frozen meals, dairy products, seafood, meat, and fresh produce is increasing the need for dependable temperature-controlled storage.

Cold Chain Infrastructure Investment: Government programs and private investment are expanding storage networks, improving regional distribution, and reducing spoilage.

Automation and Digitalization: Automated retrieval systems, sensors, inventory software, and real-time monitoring are improving accuracy, throughput, and labor efficiency.

Pharmaceutical Storage Requirements: Growth in biologics and temperature-sensitive medicines is supporting investment in validated facilities with continuous monitoring. Energy-Efficient Refrigeration: Efficient compressors, improved insulation, natural refrigerants, and renewable energy can reduce operating costs and environmental impact.

Market Challenges



High Capital and Operating Costs: Refrigeration equipment, insulated buildings, maintenance, automation, and continuous electricity consumption require substantial investment.

Energy Price Volatility: Electricity price fluctuations can pressure margins and increase the importance of energy optimization. Refrigerant Regulations and Temperature Risks: Environmental requirements may require equipment upgrades and refrigerant transitions, while power failures or temperature deviations can damage valuable inventory.

Market participants must balance rising demand with capital discipline and efficient operations. Businesses that improve facility utilization, strengthen temperature monitoring, and adopt energy-efficient refrigeration systems will be better positioned to protect margins and meet customer requirements.

List of Refrigerated Warehousing Market Companies

Companies compete through facility quality, network coverage, temperature reliability, automation, energy efficiency, and integrated logistics capabilities. Major participants are expanding infrastructure, investing in technology, pursuing acquisitions, and strengthening services across the cold chain.

Some of the refrigerated warehousing market companies profiled in this report include:



Americold Logistics

Lineage Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services

John Swire

Agro Merchants

Nichirei Logistics

Kloosterboer Services

Interstate Cold Storage

Cloverleaf Cold Storage Burris Logistics

Country Wise Outlook for the Refrigerated Warehousing Market

Major markets are expanding temperature-controlled infrastructure, adopting automation, and improving energy performance to support food and pharmaceutical distribution.



United States: In February 2026, DHL Supply Chain and RLCold signed a memorandum of understanding to develop more than 5 million square feet of temperature-controlled facilities across North America, including key United States markets. The partnership is intended to modernize aging cold storage infrastructure.

China: In June 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission announced 19 additional national backbone cold chain logistics bases, bringing the total to 105. The expansion supports broader coverage, automated warehousing, digital temperature monitoring, and greener logistics.

Germany: In March 2026, DHL Supply Chain and iglo Deutschland extended their logistics partnership for five years. DHL will continue managing the central frozen food warehouse in Reken, onsite operations, and transportation.

India: In July 2025, the Union Cabinet approved approximately USD 225 million in additional funding for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, increasing its allocation to approximately USD 765 million for the relevant finance commission period. The program supports integrated cold chain and food preservation infrastructure. Japan: In May 2026, Daibiru completed the LOGI FLAG TECH Nagoya Minato I automated frozen warehouse. The facility incorporates automated storage systems, natural refrigerants, and rooftop solar panels to improve productivity and environmental performance.

Features of the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market



Market Size Estimates: Refrigerated warehousing market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035 across major categories and regions.

Regional Analysis: Market analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Assessment of growth opportunities across technologies, temperature categories, applications, and regions. Strategic Analysis: Evaluation of M&A activity, technology development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

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