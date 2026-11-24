MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged PC Demand Misrepresentations: the PC demand semiconductor securities fraud case claims Intel projected client segment growth while its OEM and distribution partners were allegedly overloaded with unsold PC inventory

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Intel common stock lost nearly 30% of its value in a single trading session, its largest one-day decline in over 50 years. The drop followed the Company's report that revenue in its Client Computing and Physical AI Group (CCPG) segment fell about $800 million sequentially to $8.1 billion. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by January 12, 2027.

These PC demand semiconductor securities fraud allegations target Intel's largest business. According to the lawsuit, the client segment, renamed CCPG in mid-2026, generated $32.2 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue at a 29% operating margin, roughly half of total Company sales.

The Alleged PC Demand Gap Behind the Semiconductor Securities Fraud Claims

Heading into the third quarter of 2026, management projected that CCPG revenue would rise modestly as PC makers rebuilt thin CPU inventories. The complaint alleges that OEM and distribution partners were instead carrying a glut of unsold PCs, as soaring component costs pushed prices up and end-user demand down. Rather than growing, CCPG revenue declined 9% sequentially, and client revenue came in at $6.9 billion, down $424 million from the prior-year quarter.

Key PC Demand Allegations for Shareholders

Key points raised by the action:



The PC slowdown was allegedly hitting third-quarter CCPG results far harder than disclosed.

Channel partners allegedly could not sell existing PC inventory to consumers.

The inventory glut allegedly limited Intel's ability to offset lower volumes with higher prices. AI-driven data center gains were allegedly more than offset by the PC downturn.

The Windows Refresh Factor

The lawsuit contends the client business was lapping an unusually strong 2025, when PC sales were lifted by a Windows refresh cycle. Management attributed continued client strength largely to price increases and a richer premium product mix. That pricing support was allegedly eroding as channel partners slowed purchases to work down excess inventory.

"This case presents important questions about demand disclosure obligations in the semiconductor sector, where a company's results depend on the health of partner inventories. The complaint alleges Intel projected client segment growth while its channel partners were already overstocked." said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of SueWallSt.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the INTC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased INTC stock or securities between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the INTC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Intel Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding demand trends in its Client Computing and Physical AI Group segment, the health of PC inventories at its OEM and distribution partners, and its ability to shift production toward data center CPUs during the Class Period. When Intel disclosed a sequential decline in CCPG revenue and a fourth-quarter outlook below analyst expectations, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the INTC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my INTC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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