MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries. Institutional holders of Alibaba ADSs may wish to assess whether alleged ties to Megaspeed, and the export control exposure the lawsuit says those ties created, reduced portfolio value

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba securities between May 23, 2024 and November 11, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The securities action alleges that prices did not reflect the Company's export control exposure. If so, pension plans, ERISA fiduciaries, and asset managers that built Alibaba positions over the roughly 30-month Class Period may have overpaid for those shares, which is the core issue for institutional investor securities recovery. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 19, 2027.

Case Summary: The Alleged Megaspeed Exposure

The pleading asserts that the export control and sanctions risk disclosures were materially misleading when made. Those disclosures appeared in Alibaba's Form 20-F annual reports for fiscal 2024, 2025, and 2026, and in its Hong Kong annual report. The complaint contends these filings understated the danger posed by Alibaba's ongoing relationship with Megaspeed, an entity suspected of seeking to illegally import Nvidia chips into China, whose executive is alleged to be a Chinese spy directed to target Nvidia's former chief executive.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations for Institutional Investor Securities Recovery

For plan trustees and investment committees, the practical question is whether Class Period holdings lost value because of disclosures the complaint charges were misleading. Alibaba's 2026 annual report disclosed that the U.S. Department of Defense added the Company to its Chinese Military Companies list in February 2026 before withdrawing the list. The same report warned that more severe measures could affect the Company's access to U.S. capital and its U.S. listing status.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where alleged disclosure gaps span several annual reports. The lawsuit contends that Alibaba's risk disclosures did not account for its alleged Megaspeed ties, and fiduciaries may wish to evaluate whether that alleged omission affected the assets they oversee." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Trustees and investment committees may wish to confirm that pending securities class actions involving plan holdings, including this one, are being monitored.

Institutions with substantial Class Period purchases of BABA ADSs may seek appointment as lead plaintiff, a role that carries direct oversight of how the litigation is conducted.

Lead plaintiff appointment is not required to share in any potential recovery, and absent class members generally may still participate. Trades placed by external managers, sub-advisers, and passive index mandates between May 23, 2024 and November 11, 2026 may all be relevant to a claims review.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BABA Lawsuit

Q: When did Alibaba Group Holding Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 23, 2024 to November 11, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the BABA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BABA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Eddie Yongming Wu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What if I already sold my BABA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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