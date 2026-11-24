MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: The complaint charges that Portillo's promoted a disciplined, repeatable expansion playbook while its Texas rollout allegedly faltered, leaving institutional PTLO holders with a lead plaintiff decision

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, ERISA plan fiduciaries, endowments, and asset managers that a securities class action is pending on behalf of purchasers of Portillo's Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO) common stock between September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

As set out in the complaint, PTLO fell $2.21 per share (23.2%) on August 5, 2025, and another $1.79 per share (31.2%) from May 4 through May 18, 2026. On an illustrative 100,000-share position held through both windows, that equals approximately $400,000 in lost market value, and the window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 11, 2027.

Case Summary: The Alleged Expansion Playbook

The pleading asserts that Portillo's described a proven, repeatable model for entering new markets. According to the complaint, its Texas and Sunbelt expansion was in fact undermined by weak brand awareness, poor site selection, and new restaurants drawing sales from one another. As averred, the Company also relied on promotions and loyalty discounts to drive traffic, and through a series of later disclosures Portillo's scaled back its opening plans and announced a strategic reset of its development strategy.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery: ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Trustees and managers who held PTLO in small-cap, consumer, or index mandates may wish to confirm whether this claim warrants review under their monitoring policies. Many plans document decisions on potential securities recoveries as part of prudent oversight.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Pull custodial records for PTLO purchases between September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026, including trades by external managers in separately managed accounts.

Flag positions held on August 5, 2025 and through May 18, 2026. The complaint ties the share declines to these windows.

Courts generally favor the movant with the largest financial interest who can adequately represent the class, a standard that often points toward institutions.

A lead plaintiff oversees litigation strategy and selects counsel, subject to court approval. Institutions that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members and may still share in any recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where, as alleged here, a company spent more than two and a half years assuring the market that its expansion was disciplined and repeatable. Funds that held Portillo's shares through the August 2025 and May 2026 declines are well placed to weigh whether a leadership role would serve the broader class." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PTLO Lawsuit

Q: When did Portillo's Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from September 19, 2023 to May 4, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the PTLO class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PTLO lawsuit? A: The complaint names Portillo's Inc. and an individual defendant: a former senior executive who signed SEC filings and made public statements during the Class Period.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my PTLO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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