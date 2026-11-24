MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Impact: QBTS ended August 2026 at $17.51 after a flat quarterly revenue report and a CFO retirement announcement set off back-to-back sell-offs, as a securities lawsuit alleges D-Wave overstated its growth prospects

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts purchasers of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) securities that a federal securities class action is pending on behalf of investors who bought between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

QBTS closed at $17.51 on August 26, 2026, following two corrective events on August 6 and August 25 that each shed more than 9.25% of the Company's share price. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by December 15, 2026.

Session One: Flat Revenue Meets a Growth Narrative

On August 6, 2026, D-Wave reported second quarter revenue of $3.08 million. That figure was below the $3.1 million posted a year earlier and well short of the $4.03 million to $4.08 million range analysts expected, and shares closed that day at $19.41.

The pleading asserts that this result followed months of upbeat public messaging about commercial momentum, enterprise demand, and a defining year ahead. As averred, those statements materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects. The lawsuit adds that this overstatement was reasonably likely to damage the Company's business and reputation.

Session Two: A CFO Exit Moves the Stock Again

On August 25, 2026, D-Wave announced that its Chief Financial Officer was retiring and resigning effective September 2, 2026. The complaint charges that this announcement was an additional corrective event, and QBTS fell again in the next trading session as investors reacted.

QBTS Trigger-and-Reaction Breakdown



Trigger, August 6: Q2 revenue of $3.08 million versus a $4.03 million to $4.08 million analyst range

Reaction, August 6: shares down $1.99, or 9.28%, to $19.41

Trigger, August 25: CFO retirement announced, effective September 2, 2026

Reaction, August 26: shares down $1.84, or 9.51%, to $17.51

Year-over-year check: quarterly revenue trailed the prior-year period's $3.1 million Venue and claims: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

"Within three weeks, QBTS moved from roughly $21.40 to $17.51, and the complaint ties the decline to two distinct disclosure events bearing on D-Wave's growth trajectory. Shareholders who bought on the strength of the Company's upbeat outlook earlier in 2026 deserve to understand what the market was reacting to." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QBTS Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the QBTS lawsuit? A: The complaint names D-Wave Quantum Inc. and individual defendants including CEO Alan Baratz and CFO John M. Markovich.

Q: What court was the QBTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: How much did QBTS stock drop? A: Shares reportedly fell $1.99 per share, or about 9.28%, to close at $19.41 on August 6, 2026, after revenue fell shy of analyst consensus for the quarter. The complaint asserts the stock fell a further $1.84 per share, or about 9.51%, to close at $17.51 on August 26, 2026, following the Company's announcement that CFO Markovich would be retiring. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do QBTS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QBTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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