MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global enterprise IT asset disposition market is expected to reach an estimated $34.6 billion by 2035, up from $11.1 billion in 2027, representing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing focus on data security compliance, rising demand for sustainable asset disposal, and the growing volume of retired IT equipment.

The future of the global enterprise IT asset disposition market looks promising, with opportunities across the IT & telecom, government, healthcare, media & entertainment, and energy & utility markets.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the asset type category, servers are expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period due to the consistently high volume of server assets requiring disposition.

Within the end use category, IT & telecom is expected to experience the highest growth as expanding infrastructure increases demand for enterprise IT asset disposition services. North America is expected to record the highest regional growth over the forecast period, supported by its established technology sector and continuous IT asset lifecycle management requirements.

Emerging Trends in the Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market

The enterprise ITAD market is evolving from basic disposal toward secure, auditable value recovery. Hyperscale infrastructure expansion, tighter reporting requirements, and regulatory changes are increasing demand for traceable, technology-enabled services.



Regulatory Traceability: The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and EU Battery Regulation are increasing demand for serialized records, digital audit trails, and documented downstream processing.

Verifiable Data Sanitization: Updated NIST guidance and enterprise erasure standards are encouraging wider use of automated certificates and verifiable proof of data destruction.

Circular Recovery: Reuse, repair, and refurbishment are taking priority over recycling as enterprises and manufacturers seek higher recovery rates, improved procurement scores, and reduced reliance on virgin materials.

AI-enabled Grading: Computer vision, automated testing, and standardized grading are improving resale consistency and pricing for high-volume device inventories. Secondary-market Specialization: Brokers and service providers are developing expertise in enterprise, telecom, and data center assets, helping improve recovery values and reduce dependence on commodity scrap.

ITAD is increasingly becoming a board-level control rather than the final step in an equipment lifecycle. Providers that integrate certified data destruction, downstream visibility, environmental reporting, and secure resale are positioned to capture greater value.

Recent Developments in the Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market



Data Center Investment: Microsoft announced in January 2025 that it planned to spend $80 billion during 2025-2026, largely on data centers. Accelerating AI infrastructure investment is expected to increase equipment turnover and demand for secure disposition.

Processing Capacity: Sims Lifecycle Services reported in March 2025 that it had capacity to process more than 7 million IT assets, reflecting growing investment in secure regional processing operations.

Circular Partnerships: Microsoft reported more than 20 Circular Centers in May 2025, demonstrating increased collaboration between data center operators and recovery service providers.

Regulatory Implementation: EU Cyber Resilience Act reporting requirements begin in September 2026, with full application from December 2027. These requirements will increase expectations for security evidence, retention records, and timely erasure. Erasure Technology: Blancco reported in February 2025 that its software had verified more than 1 billion erasures. Automated certificate generation and API-based reporting are becoming increasingly important in multinational contracts.

Over the next three to five years, secure and complete chain of custody records are expected to become more important than resale yield alone. Scale, regional coverage, AI hardware processing capabilities, and compliance with varying privacy laws will remain key competitive factors.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market



Secure Data Destruction: Privacy regulation and the continued expansion of cloud and remote work environments are increasing demand for certified erasure, physical destruction, and chain of custody services.

AI Infrastructure: Rapid changes in AI hardware are accelerating data center refresh cycles. Providers that can securely process, refurbish, and recycle servers and related equipment are positioned for growth.

Refurbished Equipment Channels: EU right-to-repair rules, including a 12-month warranty extension beginning in July 2026, are expected to support structured resale and graded refurbishment programs.

Regional Processing Hubs: Expanding enterprise and colocation infrastructure will require more regional capacity to satisfy data sovereignty, transportation, and compliance requirements. Materials Traceability: Digital material certificates and verified recovery data can support sustainability reporting, premium pricing, procurement decisions, and stronger market positioning.

Longer-term contracts covering resale, destruction, refurbishment, and environmental reporting are expected to replace many one-time disposal engagements. Competitive differentiation will depend on certified data destruction, verifiable recovery rates, auditable records, and the ability to return usable equipment to secondary markets.

Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technology Improvements: Automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain-based tracking, remote diagnostics, and certified erasure software are improving asset evaluation, chain of custody management, resale pricing, and lifecycle reporting.

Regulatory Changes: Data protection, cybersecurity, data residency, extended producer responsibility, e-waste, and right-to-repair requirements are encouraging organizations to use certified disposition providers instead of informal channels.

Sustainability: Net-zero and circular economy programs are increasing demand for reuse, refurbishment, emissions reporting, landfill reduction, and recovery of secondary materials. The Global E-waste Monitor reported 62 million metric tonnes of e-waste generated in 2022. Economic Benefits: ITAD services help organizations recover resale value, reduce storage and internal processing costs, avoid unnecessary destruction, and improve the economics of technology portfolios.

Market Challenges



Data Security Risks: Retired assets may retain confidential, regulated, or proprietary information. Improper sanitization, damaged media, and unauthorized resale can create significant security and compliance exposure.

Complex Global Compliance: Requirements governing data, hazardous materials, worker safety, customs, recycling, and second-hand equipment exports vary by country, increasing the complexity of international programs. Volatile Residual Values and Logistics: Model popularity, component supply, equipment age, currency movements, tariffs, fuel costs, transport availability, and changing demand can affect resale values and reverse logistics performance.

The strongest market participants will integrate data sanitization, repair, refurbishment, asset tracking, downstream processing, and compliance reporting. Over the next three to five years, the industry is expected to shift further from basic disposal toward secure lifecycle management, circularity, and value recovery.

Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Companies

Companies compete through service quality, secure processing capabilities, geographic coverage, infrastructure investment, technology integration, and value recovery performance. Major participants are expanding facilities and strengthening capabilities across the IT asset lifecycle.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Sims Lifecycle Services

CompuCom Systems

Francisco Partners

CSI Leasing

Cxtec

Flex IT Distribution

Inrego

Cascade Asset Management

OceanTech LifeSpan International

Country Wise Outlook for the Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market

Country-level growth will be shaped by data security laws, circular economy policies, hyperscale data center construction, e-waste volumes, and authorized recycling capacity.



United States: Microsoft's planned investment of more than $80 billion in FY2025 for AI-enabled data centers is expected to support higher volumes of secure data center equipment disposition over the next three to five years.

China: The 2025 Chinese Government Work Report allocated 81 billion yuan to consumer product trade-in programs, including digital products. The policy is expected to expand formal collection and materials recovery.

Germany: Circular procurement, refurbishment, extended producer responsibility, and right-to-repair initiatives are strengthening demand for reuse and repair. Germany collected more than 1.7 million tons of e-waste in 2022.

India: E-waste generation reached approximately 1.75 million tonnes in financial year 2023-24. Stronger extended producer responsibility enforcement is expected to increase the use of authorized recyclers, data destruction providers, and traceable refurbishment channels. Japan: Resource circulation programs and ICT modernization are supporting continued replacement of public- and private-sector hardware, creating demand for secure collection, erasure, component recovery, and high-quality refurbishment.

Features of the Global Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Enterprise IT asset disposition market size in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Market assessment covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities across asset types, services, end uses, and regions. Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, service development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the enterprise IT asset disposition market?Which areas of the market are expected to grow fastest, and why?Which region is expected to grow fastest, and what factors support that growth?What factors are affecting market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats do market participants face?Which emerging trends are reshaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are influencing the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what growth strategies are they pursuing?What competing solutions could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the last eight years, and how has it affected the industry?

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