MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three Build-A-Bear executives, two successive chief executives and the chief financial officer, face alleged Section 20(a) control person claims over a fiscal 2026 outlook the lawsuit says was issued without disclosing that a Walmart wholesale program would not be renewed

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) that three senior executives are named as individual defendants in a pending securities class action. The action includes CEO and CFO securities liability claims under Section 20(a) for control persons, and the Class Period runs from May 28, 2026 through August 26, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The securities action alleges that former CEO Sharon John sold 91,036 BBW shares for $3,540,930 on August 24, 2026, under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted earlier that year. Three days later, BBW fell $10.66 per share, or 27.26%, to close at $28.44. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 19, 2027.

Alleged CEO and CFO Control Person Liability Under Section 20(a)

As claimed in the complaint, each executive held a position that allowed them to shape what Build-A-Bear told the market:



Sharon John, Chief Executive Officer from the start of the Class Period until June 11, 2026. The complaint cites her pre-disclosure share sale as further indicia of scienter.

J. Christopher Hurt, Chief Executive Officer since June 11, 2026, and Chief Operations & Experience Officer from 2015. The complaint alleges he overstated the strength of the Walmart relationship on the May 28, 2026 earnings call.

Vojin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer throughout the Class Period. The lawsuit challenges his outlook remarks on the same call as lacking a reasonable basis.

The pleading asserts that all three controlled the contents of the Company's reports, press releases, and public filings. The complaint charges that each had a duty to promptly correct public statements that had become materially false or misleading.

In practical terms, Section 20(a) lets investors seek to hold the individuals who controlled a company jointly responsible for its alleged securities violations.

Scienter Allegations Reaching the Executive Suite

Beyond the stock sale, the complaint points to the Company's termination of its Chief Growth Officer without cause on August 26, 2026, the final day of the Class Period, as support for an inference of scienter. A Wall Street Journal report cited in the lawsuit said that executive had been in charge of growth, expansion, and sales diversification.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The lawsuit alleges that the executives who controlled Build-A-Bear's May 2026 outlook did not disclose that the Walmart program would not be renewed. Investors who bought during the Class Period deserve a full accounting of who stood behind those statements." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BBW Lawsuit

Q: What court was the BBW class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: When did Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 28, 2026 to August 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is the BBW class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 28, 2026 and August 26, 2026. Shares fell approximately 27.26% after the Company disclosed second-quarter results below expectations, a lowered fiscal 2026 revenue outlook, and that it no longer expected to repeat a multimillion-dollar Walmart order. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do BBW investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my BBW shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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