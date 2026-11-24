MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fervo Energy's IPO prospectus said pilot data had "validated our approach," but a report cited in the Securities Act lawsuit says the pilot ran at about 41% of forecasted capacity while water losses climbed to 35%

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the gap between what Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO) promised in its May 2026 initial public offering and what its geothermal operations allegedly delivered. That gap is now at the center of a pending securities class action. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

IPO buyers paid $27.00 per share for approximately 80,500,000 shares, giving Fervo about $2.2 billion. The stock has since closed as low as $7.79, more than 71% below the offering price. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 19, 2027.

The Promise Made to Fervo IPO Buyers

The Registration Statement said "data observed from our projects to date has validated our approach." It also said the Project Red pilot "quickly demonstrated record 24/7 carbon-free power production." The Company projected first power from its 500-megawatt Cape Station by late 2026, about 100 megawatts of operating capacity by early 2027, and "unprecedented economies of scale."

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

On October 6, 2026, Morpheus Research published a report that is quoted in the complaint. The report measured those claims against Nevada regulatory data, Fervo's own published results, and accounts from former employees:



Pilot output: Fervo promised record round-the-clock power. The report says Project Red missed virtually every stated performance target and ran at about 41% of forecasted capacity.

Temperature: Fervo promised steady output without premature thermal decline. Nevada data cited in the report shows decline accelerating to 24°F per year, nearly 16 times what experts called economically viable.

Water: Fervo promised a closed-loop design to minimize water use. According to the report, losses rose from 10%-20% in a 2023 flow test to 35% by June 2026, with about 193 million gallons lost to subsurface leak-off as of July.

Cost: Fervo promised economies of scale. Former employees put completions costs at about $3,000 per kW, and the report says the IPO drilling cost graph conflicted with earlier data showing rising costs. Transmission: Fervo cited roughly 290 MW of rights as sufficient for its original California contracts ahead of a 2028 Phase II start. The report says that pathway was set to retire in June 2027.

The Fervo Promise-Reality Gap Behind the Securities Act Claims

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement was negligently prepared. According to the complaint, it omitted four problems:

The pilot's premature thermal decline.Water loss above what commercial plans required.Drilling costs that were not falling as represented.Insufficient transmission capacity for California customers.

The claims are brought under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act. They are asserted against the Company, eight individual defendants, and 13 underwriters on behalf of purchasers whose shares are traceable to the IPO.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. Fervo's prospectus described a pilot that had validated its approach, while the complaint alleges the underlying data on temperature and water loss pointed the other way. IPO purchasers deserve to have that alleged gap examined." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | | Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FRVO Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FRVO lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Fervo Energy Company made materially false or misleading statements in the Registration Statement for its May 2026 IPO. The alleged misstatements concern pilot plant production temperatures and thermal decline, injected water loss, drilling costs, and transmission capacity for Cape Station Phase II. When Morpheus Research published a report on October 6, 2026 describing those alleged issues, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Fervo Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The lawsuit does not define a date-range Class Period. Instead, the class consists of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fervo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the May 2026 IPO. The complaint alleges that subsequent disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the FRVO class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do FRVO investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FRVO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who acquired shares pursuant or traceable to the IPO Registration Statement and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, such cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.