MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Lawsuit Alleges FMC Concealed Distributor Inventory Problems. The action alleges FMC failed to disclose how elevated-priced distributor inventory was restricting sales and replenishment orders, putting its 2026 financial outlook at risk

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) securities of a pending securities class action. The action seeks to recover damages for investors who bought between February 4, 2026 and October 14, 2026, and class members may be able to seek compensation without paying any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

FMC shares lost $2.47 each, a decline of about 31%, on October 15, 2026. The drop followed the Company's after-hours announcement of preliminary third quarter 2026 results that were materially below expectations, with sharply reduced revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Investors have until January 19, 2027 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Distributor-Inventory Problem in FMC's Crop Protection Business

FMC sells crop protection chemicals through its own sales force, alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Its off-patent products also face price competition from low-cost generics. In February 2026, management told investors that it was pursuing efforts to lower the cost of non-diamide products to compete more effectively. The complaint references the Company's high-cost manufacturing footprint as part of the broader business context. However, its central allegation is that FMC failed to disclose the severity of elevated-priced inventory held by distributors, including that those products were difficult to sell and were impairing replenishment orders across the Company's portfolio, threatening its ability to achieve its 2026 financial outlook.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received an accurate picture of FMC's distributor-inventory problems and their impact on the Company's 2026 financial outlook. The lawsuit alleges that FMC failed to disclose how elevated-priced products held by distributors were becoming increasingly difficult to sell, discouraging replenishment orders and restricting sales across the Company's portfolio." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FMC Lawsuit

Q: How much did FMC stock drop? A: FMC shares fell approximately 30.5%, or $2.47 per share, on October 15, 2026, closing at $5.62, down from $8.09 the previous trading day. The decline followed the Company's disclosure of preliminary third-quarter results substantially below expectations, including projected revenue of just $65 million to $125 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $565 million to negative $510 million. Investors who purchased FMC shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FMC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges FMC Corporation made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding the true state of its distributor-inventory problem. These include the extent to which elevated-priced inventory held by distributors was difficult to sell and impaired replenishment orders. When preliminary third quarter 2026 results materially below expectations were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did FMC allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 4, 2026 to October 14, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.