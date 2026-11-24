MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Export Compliance Representations. The semiconductor securities action claims Nvidia's assurances about Megaspeed and chip diversion omitted the chief executive's relationship with a Megaspeed executive reportedly tied to Chinese intelligence.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) of a pending securities class action over export compliance representations. Class Period: October 9, 2025 through November 8, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

NVDA shares lost $7.97 per share, a 4.27% decline, in the session following the November 8, 2026 disclosures. The statements at issue concerned Megaspeed, a Singapore data center operator reportedly poised to buy $2 billion of Nvidia A.I. technology over the next year. The Court has set January 8, 2027 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, and for an AI chipmaker few risks matter more than where its GPUs end up. The lawsuit asserts that Nvidia met those questions with confident Megaspeed assurances while omitting facts shareholders needed," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky LLP.

The Alleged Singapore Customer Assurances

On October 9, 2025, a Company spokesperson told The New York Times that Nvidia had "engaged with the U.S. government" about Megaspeed and that employees visiting the firm "found no evidence of diversion." The spokesperson also cast the chief executive's appearance with a Megaspeed executive at a Taipei bar as a routine customer visit.

After a second Times report on October 29, 2026, the spokesperson called those interactions "not unusual or unexpected." A day later, management told Bloomberg the Megaspeed dealings were "normal and not unusual," adding: "We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one."

As alleged, each assurance was misleading because the chief executive had an intimate relationship with that executive, whom U.S. officials reportedly concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset. The action claims the assurances went further than the undisclosed facts could support, masking a material risk to Nvidia's reputation and business prospects.

Export Compliance Scrutiny Behind the Semiconductor Securities Claims

As reported by The New York Times and cited in the complaint:



Commerce Department officials have examined Megaspeed since late 2024, after finding Nvidia equipment still boxed at its Malaysia data center.

Singaporean police said they were investigating Megaspeed for breaching local laws.

Megaspeed bought Nvidia chips from the U.S. arm of Inspur, whose Chinese parent the U.S. has blacklisted, though the U.S. arm remains unsanctioned. That computing power reportedly went to Alibaba and other Chinese companies, and investigators suspect some chips reached China illegally.



Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NVDA Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the NVDA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges NVIDIA Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its dealings with Singapore-based Megaspeed, including assurances that a compliance review found no evidence of chip diversion to China and that its chief executive's interactions with a Megaspeed executive were ordinary customer meetings, during the Class Period. When the Board announced an independent investigation and reports surfaced on November 8, 2026 that the chief executive had acknowledged an intimate relationship with that executive, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did NVIDIA allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from October 9, 2025 to November 8, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: Who is eligible to join the NVDA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased NVDA stock or securities between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do NVDA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my NVDA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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