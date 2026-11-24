MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada and Rehabilitation Centre for Children in Manitoba strengthen coordinated care for children across Manitoba, Nunavut and Northwestern Ontario









WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Treaty One Territory, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children with cerebral palsy and other neuromuscular disorders who access care in Manitoba and through Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada will now have strengthened services closer to home thanks to Shriners Children's Tone and Movement Clinic at Rehabilitation Centre for Children.

“Children with complex neuromuscular conditions often require coordinated care from multiple specialists over an extended period of time," said Frank Vieira, Acting Administrator, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada. "This partnership strengthens the connection between assessment, treatment and rehabilitation, helping ensure children receive the right care at the right time while advancing the hospital's commitment to improving access to specialized pediatric care."

“We know care closer to a child's community is important for healing and overall wellbeing of children and families. This clinic supports care closer to home and the coordinated care approach from assessment and surgical scheduling to post surgical rehabilitation and mobility equipment needs will make this health journey a little easier for families,” says Barb Borton, Executive Director, Rehabilitation Centre for Children.

For some children with complex tone and movement disorders, treatment may include Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), a specialized neurosurgical procedure designed to reduce spasticity and improve mobility and walking ability in carefully selected children with cerebral palsy who meet specific clinical criteria. Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is recognized for its specialized expertise in assessing candidates for SDR and supporting children and families throughout every stage of the treatment journey.

The Rehabilitation Centre for Children is a uniquely specialized pediatric facility in Canada that provides a full continuum of care from physician diagnosis and follow up, physiotherapy onsite and in community, onsite prosthetics and orthotics and adaptive equipment engineering for a variety of movement and communication needs.

“When your child needs specialized care, the last thing you should have to worry about is navigating a complicated health-care system. This partnership brings specialists and rehabilitation teams together to make care more connected and accessible for children and their families. It means more support here in Manitoba, less disruption to family life and more opportunities for kids to focus on what matters most, growing, playing and being kids,” said the Honourable Uzoma Asagwara, Minister Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care.

The partnership between sites will allow improved transition from inpatient to outpatient therapy including additional physiotherapy services in Shriners Children's Tone and Movement Clinic at Rehabilitation Centre for Children as well as during post-operative rehabilitation sessions.

Children typically participate in four to six weeks of specialized, intensive inpatient rehabilitation immediately after SDR surgery to maximize gains in strength, mobility and functional independence. Following discharge, children require ongoing therapy to build on what they have achieved during their inpatient rehabilitation, with most requiring approximately 130 hours of specialized rehabilitation during the first year after surgery.

The new partnership includes additional physiotherapy services at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children to support timely identification and assessment of candidates for specialized interventions such as SDR surgery and assist patients who are followed at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada to access the prosthetics and orthotics department at Rehabilitation Centre for Children for fabrication, adjustments and repairs.

The strengthened collaboration between clinical teams through ongoing knowledge sharing and care planning will create a more connected care experience for children and families, like patient Walter and his family from The Pas, Manitoba.

“My four-year-old son, Walter, has cerebral palsy and had the surgery this past summer. Our family is so incredibly grateful for the life-changing surgery and supports for Walter over the past few months, both from Shriners Hospital for Children – Canada and Rehabilitation Center for Children. There are unmeasurable benefits to Walter's quality of life already. I am ecstatic to know this partnership will further eliminate barriers and improve care and well-being for families,” said Walter's mom.

Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada supported pediatric orthopedic services in Winnipeg date back to 1925, with a dedicated hospital serving children from Manitoba and across the Prairies until 1977, when it became the Rehabilitation Centre for Children.

“Winnipeg has a long and proud connection to Shriners Children's. We are pleased to welcome this initiative and the positive impact it will have on the community and the families it serves,” said Douglas Collins, Board Member, Board of Governors, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada.

Media contacts

Simone Dowhanik, Marketing and Communications Specialist

...

T: 204-232-0645

Sabrina Guerrieri, Media relations

...

T: 514-842-4464 Ext: 7222

C: 514-378-2968

About Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, the Shriners Hospital is a bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital, providing ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from across Canada and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and youth with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy, among others. The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

About Rehabilitation Centre for Children

The Rehabilitation Centre for Children (RCC) supports children and youth in realizing their potential and participating in their communities. Together, with children, youth, families and our partners, RCC delivers interdisciplinary services at SSCY Centre in Winnipeg and in homes, schools, daycares and communities throughout the Province of Manitoba and beyond. We promote excellence in children's rehabilitation and developmental pediatrics through innovative clinical service, education, research and technologies.

About the Children's Rehabilitation Foundation

Since 1981, Children's Rehabilitation Foundation has helped children and youth with disabilities live as independently as possible. Children's Rehabilitation Foundation raises funds to support life-changing rehabilitation services, programs and equipment that help children and families today, and to invest in neurodevelopment and rehabilitation research that will lead to breakthroughs for children tomorrow. Through the generous support of donors, Children's Rehabilitation Foundation advances opportunities for children and youth to reach their full potential. Learn more at childrensrehabilitation.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

