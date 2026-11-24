MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION, the sports and entertainment network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), will once again serve as the exclusive national television home of the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off, airing all eight games live Nov. 27-28 from Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida. Coverage will be available nationwide via cable, satellite, major streaming platforms and over the air.

Now in its fifth year, the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off has established itself as a premier early-season college basketball tournament, bringing some of the nation's top women's basketball programs to Southwest Florida during Thanksgiving weekend. This year's field features LSU, NC State, Kansas State and Villanova in the Island Division, along with Indiana, TCU, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech in the Shell Division.

The tournament tips off Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. ET with a battle of undefeated teams as Indiana takes on Mississippi State, followed by No. 15 ranked and unbeaten TCU playing Georgia Tech at 1:30 p.m. ET, Villanova vs. No. 9 and undefeated LSU at 4:30 p.m. ET and NC State vs. Kansas State at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday's action begins at 11 a.m. ET with TCU vs. Mississippi State, followed by Indiana vs. Georgia Tech at 1:30 p.m. ET, NC State vs. LSU at 4:30 p.m. ET and Villanova vs. Kansas State at 7 p.m. ET. All eight matchups will air live on ION.

The tournament marks ION's second consecutive year as the event's exclusive national television partner, further expanding Scripps Sports' commitment to showcasing women's sports. As the home of women's sports, ION is also where fans find the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), Women's Team Golf League (WTGL), Major League Volleyball (MLV) and other women's sports properties. ION is one of the most-watched networks on television and is available on pay TV, connected TV, free, ad-supported streaming platforms, and over-the-air in 128 million homes.

More information on the tournament is available at .

Media contact: Jim Weiss, 770-722-2142, ...

About ION

A leading general entertainment and sports network, ION's lineup features major cable and broadcast shows, original series, live sports and special event programming. ION is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), the Women's TMRW Golf League (WTGL), Major League Volleyball (MLV), Pro Cheer League (PCL), ATHLOS track-and-field, the National Hockey League's (NHL) 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, the Nashville Predators, the Detroit Pistons of the NBA, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, Denver Summit FC of the NWSL and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).