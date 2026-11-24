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Jeffrey Morris

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Inspired by Star Trek's 60th anniversary, Jeffrey Morris blends original sci-fi and cultural analysis in A Future Askew, available November 24.

- Eugene“Rod” Roddenberry, CEO, Roddenberry Entertainment

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ballast Books, together with Rational Books, is thrilled to announce the general release of A Future Askew: Urgent Essays Inspired by the 60th Anniversary of Star Trek by the award-winning writer and filmmaker Jeffrey Morris. The book is available online and in bookstores on November 24th, just in time for holiday gift-giving.

Nearly six decades ago, Star Trek offered a vision of humanity that had overcome war, scarcity, and division-a civilization mature enough to explore the stars through cooperation, scientific discovery, and hope. For Morris, who grew up inspired by both the Apollo era and Star Trek, that future was never simply entertainment; it was a roadmap.

Rather than presenting a conventional work of nonfiction, A Future Askew combines original speculative fiction with insightful cultural analysis. Each chapter opens with a thought-provoking science fiction story before exploring the real-world issues it reflects, including artificial intelligence, the attention economy, climate change, scientific literacy, institutional decline, and humanity's long-term future.

Equal parts warning and invitation, A Future Askew challenges readers not to surrender to cynicism, but to reclaim the optimism, curiosity, and responsibility that once defined humanity's greatest aspirations.

Learn more at RationalBooks and BallastBooks or order online at

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The Eagle Obsession Available On Demand Starting November 24

November 24th is a big day. Not only does A Future Askew debut, but Morris 'award-winning documentary feature-length film, THE EAGLE OBSESSION, is available via video on demand at Apple TV, Amazon, and YouTube Movies.

The Eagle Obsession is a story about the future-told from the past-and which lands squarely in the emotional center of the present. Spanning continents, decades, and disciplines-from Pinewood Studios to NASA, from Oscar winners to 5th graders-the film traces the unexpected legacy of the Eagle Transporter, a fictional spacecraft from the cult 1970s series SPACE: 1999. Star Trek's commander, Captain James Kirk, also known as actor William Shatner, is featured in the film.

Through the lens of this iconic ship, Morris explores how bold science fiction and the Apollo era seeded a generation's values, aspirations, and careers.

Following an official market screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, The Eagle Obsession has won fourteen awards across ten festivals in six countries. It currently has a 9.5 rating on IMDb.

Amid the chaos of today's headlines, THE EAGLE OBSESSION offers a heartfelt reminder of the future we once believed in-a world shaped by reason, optimism, and exploration, while A Future Askew offers hope for a brighter future.

About the author:

Jeffrey Morris is an award-winning writer, filmmaker, and designer whose thirty-five-year career spans the realms of film, publishing, and science education. A Future Askew is the first in a series of books exploring science, civilization, and the future. Its sequel, titled A Future Aloft: Speculative Essays Inspired by a New Sci-Fi Vision, is forthcoming in 2027.

His documentary The Eagle Obsession-featuring William Shatner and Apollo 16 astronaut Gen. Charles Duke-has won fourteen awards across six countries. He co-authored the sci-fi epic Persephone, based on his original screenplay, with New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson. He brought cinematic storytelling to educational initiatives at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the International Space University, and Lockheed Martin, in addition to directing for Prince at Paisley Park.

Morris grew up during the promise of the Apollo era and was raised by African American trailblazers-an aerospace engineer father and a librarian mother. He's intellectually rooted in the works of Carl Sagan, Gene Roddenberry, Jacques Cousteau, and Syd Mead. Politically homeless by conviction, his framework for change is civilizational as opposed to political.

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About Ballast Books:

Ballast Books is an independent publisher specializing in compelling nonfiction, memoirs, investigative works, and impactful stories that challenge prevailing narratives. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ballast is committed to elevating voices with something to say-and the courage to say it.

Sarah De Vos

Ballast Books

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New Book A Future Askew Reimagines Humanity's Future Through a Star Trek-Inspired Lens News Provided By Ballast Books November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Technology



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