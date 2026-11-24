IOU Financial wins 2026 Tearsheet SMB Lender of the Year

National recognition highlights IOU's continued growth, technology innovation, and commitment to helping small businesses succeed.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IOU Financial ("IOU"), a leading technology-enabled small business lender, today announced that it has been named SMB Lender of the Year in Tearsheet's 2026 SMB Finance Awards, recognizing the company's continued innovation, growth, and commitment to providing small businesses with access to capital.Tearsheet's SMB Finance Awards recognize financial services companies, products, and leaders making a meaningful impact on the small and midsize business lending landscape. The awards celebrate organizations that are advancing innovation, improving access to financial services, and helping businesses thrive.IOU's recognition reflects a year of continued growth and strategic investment in its lending platform, technology, and customer experience. Over the past 12 months, IOU originated $243 million across 1,292 loans, representing 15.2% year-over-year growth, with an average loan size of approximately $188,000. Since 2009, IOU has deployed more than $2 billion in capital to small businesses nationwide. The company's strong customer relationships are reflected in its renewal performance, with 60% of eligible customers returning to IOU for additional financing, representing 70% by dollar volume.Beyond its financial performance, IOU's award submission highlighted the real-world impact of its lending solutions. One example featured a contractor burdened by seven merchant cash advances whose combined payment obligations were straining the business. Through a tailored refinancing solution, IOU helped the business restructure its debt obligations and regain financial stability. The business has since returned to profitability, illustrating the important role responsible access to capital can play in the success of small businesses.The recognition also follows significant investments in IOU's technology and operating infrastructure. Throughout 2026, the company introduced enhancements to its lending platform, expanded capabilities for its broker partners, and improved the borrower experience. These initiatives reflect IOU's ongoing strategy of combining technology, disciplined lending, and strong relationships to deliver a faster, more efficient, and more transparent financing experience."This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects what we've been building at IOU for years - a company that combines great people, smart technology, and a genuine commitment to helping small businesses succeed," said Robert Gloer, president and chief executive officer of IOU Financial. "We've made significant investments in our people, our platform, and the way we serve our customers and partners. Those investments are paying off, but what excites me most is the opportunity ahead. We're building something special at IOU, and I'm incredibly proud of the team making it happen."The Tearsheet recognition adds to a strong year for IOU, which was also named one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology for the seventh consecutive year in 2026. Together, these honors reflect the company's commitment to building an organization where innovation, performance, and a strong workplace culture support long-term success.About IOU FinancialIOU Financial is a leading technology-enabled small business lender providing fast, transparent access to growth capital through a nationwide network of preferred broker partners and its direct lending platform. Since 2009, IOU has deployed more than $2 billion to help established small businesses across the United States access the working capital they need to seize opportunities, manage cash flow, and grow their businesses. To learn more, visit ioufinancial.About TearsheetTearsheet is a publication and events company covering the business of banking, payments, and fintech. The Tearsheet Awards celebrate companies and leaders achieving exceptional success across banking, payments, AI, blockchain, and SMB finance. Learn more at tearsheet/awards.

Elizabeth Lowman

IOU Financial

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IOU Financial Named SMB Lender of the Year in Tearsheet's 2026 SMB Finance Awards News Provided By IOU Financial November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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