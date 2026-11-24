Tegan Muggeridge and Skye Kilgallon as teammates ©Aguska Film 2024

Aguska Mnich as herself ©Aguska Film 2024

Canadian footballer and Olympic gold medalist Ashley Lawrence appears in Aguska

Dunstan Bruce in Aguska

Starring Simon Callow, the film follows a young footballer who faces bullying on her own team.

- Herb Jackson Jr., executive producer of AguskaPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melissa loves football. But when Lizzie, her junior team's captain, singles her out and bullies her, the pitch becomes a place where she feels alone. In Aguska, now streaming on Ain't No Herb TV, Tegan Grace Muggeridge plays Melissa and Skye Kilgallon plays Lizzie. As Melissa and her family confront the bullying, her teammates face a choice about whether to speak up.The 15-minute drama explores how easily bullying can be overlooked in youth sport and how much it can mean when a teammate chooses to stand beside someone who's been singled out. For young athletes, parents and coaches, Melissa's story opens up a conversation that can be hard to start after practice or on the ride home.Written and directed by Hannah Baxter-Eve and Tristan Loraine for Fact Not Fiction Films, Aguska also stars Simon Callow and Baxter-Eve. The film features world freestyle football champion and Guinness World Records holder Aguska, footballer Ashley Lawrence and music by Chumbawamba. It was shot entirely in Sussex with support from local football clubs and organisations.Aguska won the Audience Vote Award at the 2024 Birmingham Film Festival. Herb Jackson Jr., founder of I Ain't No Herb Jackson Studios, served as an executive producer on the film.Where to watchWatch Aguska now on Ain't No Herb TV.The platform is also available through the App Store, Google Play, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.About Ain't No Herb TVAin't No Herb TV (ANH TV) is an independent streaming platform from I Ain't No Herb Jackson Studios, featuring films, television and original entertainment.Discover something different. Discover Ain't No Herb TV.

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I Ain't No Herb Jackson Studios LLC

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Award-Winning Short Film 'Aguska' Now Streaming on Ain't No Herb TV News Provided By I Ain't No Herb Jackson Studios LLC November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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