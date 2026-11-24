Healthcare innovation and a growing life sciences sector create a strong environment for entrepreneurs interested in medical device distribution.

- Reza Yazdian, JDSC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Carolina's expanding life sciences industry is strengthening the state's position within the healthcare and medical technology sectors. Against this backdrop, Synchrocare, LLC is highlighting its franchise model as an opportunity for entrepreneurs interested in entering the medical device distribution industry and building relationships with healthcare providers across the state.The scale of South Carolina's life sciences sector reflects the breadth of its healthcare and research economy. The industry contributes an estimated $20.1 billion in annual economic impact and supports approximately 63,725 jobs across more than 2,600 operations. Employment in the sector has also grown substantially faster than overall statewide employment over the past decade.Healthcare itself remains a significant part of the state's economic landscape. South Carolina's healthcare and social assistance sector contributed more than $19 billion to the state's gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2024, while healthcare providers employed an average of approximately 232,000 people during 2023. These figures reflect the scale of the provider network and the broader ecosystem in which medical products and services are used.The state's research and academic institutions further contribute to this environment. The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the University of South Carolina and Clemson University support research, healthcare education and innovation across a range of disciplines. In Charleston, MUSC's Innovation District is intended to bring together academic, commercial and entrepreneurial activity to advance healthcare innovation and support the development of new ideas.For Synchrocare, LLC, this wider healthcare landscape provides relevant context for entrepreneurs considering the medical device distribution sector. The company's franchise model is structured to give franchise owners access to a portfolio of medical products sourced from established manufacturers, while providing support with supplier negotiations, logistics and administrative functions.Franchisees also receive self-paced training covering medical fundamentals, product education and sales strategies. The model is designed to make entry into the industry accessible to individuals without a medical background, while equipping them with the foundational knowledge and operational support needed to develop relationships with healthcare providers.“By providing franchisees with innovative products, comprehensive training, and complete operational support, we allow them to focus on what matters most – building relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.” said Reza Yazdian, JD, Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare, LLC.Through its franchise model, Synchrocare, LLC aims to provide entrepreneurs with a structured entry point into medical device distribution, supported by product access, training and operational assistance.About Synchrocare, LLCSynchrocare LLC is a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005. The company provides franchise opportunities designed to connect entrepreneurs with healthcare providers through medical device distribution, supplier relationships, training and operational support.For more information about owning a Synchrocare, LLC franchise, visit .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Reza Yazdian, JD

Synchrocare, LLC

+1 877-238-0317

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Synchrocare, LLC Announces Medical Device Franchise Opportunities Across South Carolina News Provided By Synchrocare, LLC November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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