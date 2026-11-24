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After more than a year of FLCA advocacy, Florida public and charter schools must now disclose approved AI tools and get parent opt-in before students use them.

- Ryan Kennedy, Chief of Operations, Florida Citizens AllianceMARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida Citizens Alliance (FLCA) is celebrating a major win for Florida families following the Florida State Board of Education's adoption of new artificial intelligence (AI) policies for the state's schools and colleges. The rules, approved in mid-September, require district and charter schools to put clear AI safeguards in place, with child safety and parental rights at the center.The decision follows more than a year of advocacy by FLCA to make sure parents, children and families have a voice in the AI policy conversation."We have spent more than a year working to make sure Florida parents have a real say in how AI is used with their children," said Ryan Kennedy, Chief of Operations, Florida Citizens Alliance. "These new policies are a meaningful step toward protecting kids and honoring the role of parents in their education."How FLCA Helped Get HereFLCA's work on AI policy safeguards focused on four areas:. Raising awareness: Bringing AI safety and education issues to Florida families.. Engaging policymakers: Making child safety and parental rights a priority.. Keeping families at the center: Advocating for policies that protect students and parents.. Educating the public: Reaching Floridians through events, communications, and grassroots advocacy.What the New Rules Mean for Florida Families. Full disclosure to parents: District and charter schools must create a clearly approved list of AI tools and policies and make it publicly available to parents and the community.. Parental choice: Parents must opt their children in to use an AI tool, rather than having to opt them out. Schools must also provide a comparable non-AI alternative.. Transparency and clarity: Academic integrity policies must address plagiarism, appropriate AI use, verified student work, and opportunities for students to demonstrate mastery without using AI.. Teacher and administrator training: Teachers and administrators are to receive training on AI risks, limitations, safety, and compliance.This Is Just the BeginningFLCA sees the new policies as an important first step toward establishing appropriate AI safeguards in Florida schools, and the organization says there is more work to do.FLCA looks forward to working alongside Florida's leadership to continue the fight to protect children from the dangers of Big Tech. The organization points to growing momentum, including Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's October 28 press conference, where he called for stronger regulations and greater accountability for technology and AI companies, including enhanced safeguards to protect children.FLCA continues to raise awareness about the urgent need for safeguards that protect children, uphold parental rights, and hold tech and AI companies accountable for the consequences of their products."Innovation must not come at the expense of children's safety," said Kennedy. "Florida has an opportunity to lead in establishing responsible AI policies that put people first and ensure appropriate protections are in place."Parents who want to learn more about these issues can visit FLCA's resource page on AI in education.About Florida Citizens AllianceFlorida Citizens Alliance (FLCA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that champions K-12 education reform in Florida. Its mission is to provide real solutions that maximize student potential and protect children in Florida. FLCA's work is built on three pillars: promoting legislative action, engaging local communities through its Kids First teams, and providing alternative education resources. Families and supporters can support FLCA's work or learn more at goflca.

Veronica Salgado

Florida Citizens Alliance

+1 954-546-3202

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Florida Citizens Alliance Celebrates New State AI Rules That Put Parents in Charge of Classroom AI Use News Provided By WDR Aspen November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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