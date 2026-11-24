MENAFN - EIN Presswire) His published year-end guidance encourages independent practices to evaluate equipment investments alongside financial results and cash needs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProWise Financial Consulting is highlighting a practice-planning perspective from Eric Levenhagen, CPA, following the Internal Revenue Service's November 5 announcement of inflation adjustments for tax year 2027. The IRS update includes a higher maximum Section 179 expensing amount for qualifying property.Levenhagen's published guidance encourages independent practice owners to look beyond a potential tax deduction when evaluating an equipment investment. In a November 7 article on year-end financial reviews, he asks owners to consider whether equipment earned its payment and to use the results of major decisions to inform the following year's plan.“A year-end scorecard isn't a report card you pass or fail. It's a debrief,” Levenhagen wrote in the article. He describes the review as a way to understand what worked, what did not and what to do differently in the next year.According to the IRS, the Section 179 expensing limit rises to $2,640,000 for tax year 2027, from $2,560,000 for 2026. Section 179 may allow a business to deduct all or part of the cost of qualifying property in the tax year the property is placed in service. The limit is a ceiling, not an automatic deduction. Eligibility, taxable income and other restrictions can affect the amount a particular business can deduct. The IRS says the 2027 adjustments generally apply to tax returns filed in 2028.The difference between the 2026 and 2027 tax years matters when a practice is considering the timing of an equipment purchase. An owner also can weigh the expected use of the equipment against its cost, financing payments and the cash needed for regular operations. The higher 2027 limit does not, by itself, establish that a purchase is appropriate or eligible for a particular practice.In separate published guidance, ProWise cautions against spending profits near year-end solely to reduce a tax bill. The firm connects tax strategy with cash flow and longer-term planning, rather than treating a deduction as the only measure of a decision.Business owners should discuss the rules and their individual circumstances with a qualified tax professional before making a purchase or claiming a deduction.About ProWise Financial ConsultingProWise Tax & Accounting LLC, doing business as ProWise Financial Consulting, provides business, tax and cash-flow consulting for independent service professionals, including optometrists. Its Financial Harmony approach connects business financial systems with personal financial goals.

Eric Levenhagen, CPA

ProWise Financial Consulting

+1 641-424-3990

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ProWise Financial Consulting's Eric Levenhagen, CPA, Highlights 2027 Equipment Tax Limits News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.