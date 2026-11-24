How recurring validation works in Truelist

Lists lose 2 to 3 percent of valid addresses every month. Truelist re-validates them weekly, biweekly, or monthly straight from the email platform.

- Corey Haines, co-founder of TruelistSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truelist, the email validation platform, today highlighted Recurring Validation, which helps senders reduce email bounce rates by automatically re-checking their lists on a schedule instead of verifying once and hoping the list stays clean.Email lists decay at an estimated 2 to 3 percent per month. People change jobs and lose their work addresses, inboxes are abandoned, companies rebrand or shut down, and mailbox providers recycle old addresses into spam traps. On a list of 50,000 contacts, that can mean 1,000 to 1,500 addresses going bad every month. A list that was clean 90 days ago can produce enough hard bounces to hurt sender reputation.How Recurring Validation worksTeams connect their email platform once, including Mailchimp, Klaviyo, and HubSpot, and choose a weekly, biweekly, or monthly schedule. Truelist then validates the entire list in the background, with no CSV exports or re-imports. Each scan looks for problems that have appeared since the last one: newly deactivated mailboxes, domains with expired or changed MX records, recycled spam traps, and catch-all domains that have stopped accepting mail. After every scan, Truelist flags or removes bad addresses and sends a summary of what it found."Most teams treat list cleaning as a one-time project, but a list starts decaying the day you clean it," said Corey Haines, co-founder of Truelist. "Recurring Validation turns list hygiene into something that just happens, so bounce rates stay low without anyone having to remember to run a check."Recurring Validation works alongside one-time bulk verification, so teams can run an initial deep clean and then keep the list healthy automatically. Truelist also offers a free email bounce checker at for spot checks.Truelist pay-as-you-go credits cost $1.40 to $0.70 per 1,000 validations and never expire. Unlimited plans start at $799 per month and include unlimited standard validation and deliverability monitoring. New accounts include 100 free validations.About TruelistTruelist is an email validation platform that helps marketing, sales, and developer teams remove invalid, risky, disposable, and spam-trap addresses before they send. It offers pay-as-you-go credits that never expire, Unlimited plans for high-volume senders, Enhanced Validation for catch-all domains, recurring validation, deliverability monitoring, and a developer API. Truelist is SOC 2 Type II certified and was founded by Grant Ammons, former head of engineering at ConvertKit, and Corey Haines.For more information, visit .

Corey Haines

Truelist

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Truelist Recurring Validation Cuts Bounce Rates by Re-Checking Email Lists Automatically News Provided By Truelist November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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