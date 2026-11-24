Amend Malibu - Interior of Facility

Two private Malibu homes pair trauma therapies such as CPT, EMDR and somatic experiencing with daily individual and group sessions

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amend Treatment, a residential mental health treatment center in Malibu, Calif., provides residential treatment for adults living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex trauma. Clients live and receive care in one of two private homes, where trauma-focused therapy, daily individual and group sessions and a personalized aftercare plan make up a structured program.Amend's PTSD treatment program explains that PTSD can follow any traumatic event, including violence, abuse at home, a car accident, a natural disaster or the sudden loss of a loved one. It can also build from chronic stress, such as repeated medical trauma. Symptoms can last for weeks, months or years and may include intrusive thoughts, re-experiencing past events and feeling anxious or frightened when no danger is present. PTSD can also occur alongside depression and anxiety disorders.The program uses several therapies developed for PTSD. Cognitive processing therapy (CPT), a form of cognitive behavioral therapy, helps clients address and challenge the thoughts and beliefs tied to a traumatic event. Narrative exposure therapy (NET), designed for people who have lived through multiple or complex trauma, builds a chronological account of a client's life that includes both positive and negative events. Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) focus on coping skills and on symptoms such as avoidance and reactivity. Treatment also draws on EMDR and somatic experiencing.Amend's approach to trauma therapy in Malibu moves at a pace that feels safe for each client. Therapy often begins by building coping skills and a strong relationship between client and therapist before any detailed work on painful memories. Over time, clients work with a licensed therapist to process traumatic memories gradually in a controlled setting, identify patterns in their thoughts, emotions and behaviors, and learn skills for emotional regulation and stress management. Trauma-informed care at Amend prioritizes emotional safety, trust and transparency, and collaboration between therapist and client.Amend also integrates somatic and experiential therapies into residential care, particularly for clients with complex trauma who may feel disconnected from their emotional or physical experiences. Depending on each client's plan, these can include art, music and drama therapy, equine therapy, time with therapy dogs, guided outdoor activities, mindfulness and meditation, and body-focused somatic work. Certified art therapists, licensed music therapists, somatic practitioners and other specialists lead these sessions.Each client begins with a thorough assessment that leads to a personalized four-week treatment plan. Daily therapy follows, with one-on-one counseling and group sessions led by licensed therapists and counselors who work under the guidance of a lead psychiatrist. Care takes place at Wildlife House, a short walk from the Pacific Ocean, and Portshead House, a secluded home with views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the ocean. Each house serves a select group of six clients.Before discharge, the clinical team works with each client on a personalized aftercare plan built around the return to home life. Clients who want continued structure after the residential stay can step down to Amend's Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program, which keeps the same therapeutic approach in place.Adults living with PTSD or the lasting effects of trauma, and families seeking care for a loved one, can learn more at amendtreatment or by calling (310) 986-3219. Anyone in crisis can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.About Amend TreatmentAmend Treatment is a residential mental health treatment center in Malibu, Calif., offering individualized care for adults with PTSD, complex trauma, depression, anxiety and related conditions at two private residences, Wildlife House and Portshead House. Both homes are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services and the California Department of Social Services. Its Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program extends structured mental health care to adults in California. For more information, visit amendtreatment or call (310) 986-3219.

Eli Wajsbort

Amend Malibu

+1 631-568-1223

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Malibu Residential Program at Amend Treatment Treats PTSD and Complex Trauma in Adults News Provided By MGMT Digital November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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