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New G2A data tracking GTA VI across the 2026 campaign reveals how Rockstar's marketing beats drove demand and a huge November surge in PSN gift card sales

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A comprehensive analysis of 2026 marketplace sales and site visits from G2A, the world's largest digital entertainment marketplace, shows how Rockstar's key marketing beats translated into consumer demand across GTA VI's promotional lifecycle. While June's pre-order announcement triggered a 242x spike in on-site search traffic and a sharp 48-hour burst in initial orders, daily sales cooled over the summer before Rockstar's August "Extended Look" trailer on Netflix was followed by a threefold increase in the seven-day average of daily sales.

The analysis, spanning June 25 to November 22, reveals how demand accelerated around the game's November 19 release, with 74% of total GTA VI GMV generated during launch week (November 16–22), representing a 386% week-on-week increase. Purchases were recorded across 164 countries, including four European regions: the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland.

The analysis also highlights a significant increase in PlayStation Network (PSN) gift card sales around GTA VI's launch, with GMV growing by 80% week-on-week during the release week. Sales peaked on November 18, the day before the game's launch, reaching 6.3 times the average daily GMV recorded during the first half of November.

Key Findings:

Pre-orders Sparked a 48-Hour Burst Before Cooling (June 25): Major announcements coincided with noticeable increases in user's interest and purchasing activity. Following the pre-order announcement, on-site searches for GTA VI surged to 242x the April daily average (capturing 4% of all G2A searches that day). Initial daily unit sales jumped to 4.5x the summer daily average across June 25–26 before cooling through July and early August.

The Netflix Trailer Tripled Daily Sales and Broke the Summer Lull (August 27): Following the release of the "Extended Look" trailer on Netflix, the seven-day average of daily GTA VI unit sales rose 3.0x compared to the previous week – lifting average daily unit volume across August 27–October 14 to 8.0x the summer lull pace.

The Launch Trailer Shifted Buyers to the Standard Edition (October 15): Prior to the October launch trailer window, the Ultimate Edition accounted for 43% of GTA VI unit sales. Afterwards, buyers pivoted decisively toward the Standard Edition, which captured 71% of post-trailer unit share (70% across the full five-month campaign).

The Pre-Load Rush (November 18): GTA VI unit sales peaked the day before launch, reaching 13.6x the daily average recorded in early November, before declining by 11% on release day. Overall, launch week accounted for 74% of total GTA VI GMV, representing a 386% week-on-week increase.

European Markets Led GTA VI Purchases Across 164 Countries: The United Kingdom accounted for 20% of total GTA VI GMV, followed by Germany (15%), France (11%) and Poland (11%). Together, these four markets represented 57% of the game's GMV on G2A.

PSN Gift Cards Surged Ahead of Launch: PSN gift card GMV increased by 80% week-on-week during GTA VI's launch week, with sales peaking on November 18 at 6.3x the average daily GMV recorded during November 1–15. The United States was the largest purchasing market, followed by Serbia and Germany, while US-region PlayStation Store gift cards accounted for 38% of total GMV.

Interest in GTA VI also extended to the wider franchise. Following the June pre-order announcement, GTA Online Shark Card sales rose to 1.6x–2.2x April levels, while GTA V page views surged to more than five times the October daily average in the days following GTA VI's launch, peaking on November 21.

"Grand Theft Auto VI has been one of the most anticipated releases in gaming history, and its launch is a defining moment for the industry. The scale of consumer demand we've seen on G2A speaks for itself," said Bartosz Skwarczek, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at G2A Capital Group. "What makes these results particularly interesting is not just the surge in sales around launch, but how strongly major announcements coincided with shifts in purchasing behaviour in the months leading up to it. With purchases spanning 164 countries, GTA VI demonstrates the extraordinary global reach of gaming and the excitement that landmark releases can generate."

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About G2A

G2A is the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, serving over 35 million users from 180 countries with more than 200 million visits in 2025. As a true gateway to digital entertainment and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, G2A gives access to over 125,000 digital offerings, including vouchers, games, DLCs, in-game items, and non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning, sold by sellers from all over the world. A compliance-driven organization audited by Deloitte for over a decade, G2A is a leader in online security, recognized by the prestigious American CNP Award alongside industry giants like Microsoft and PayPal. Today, the company is a key gateway for recognized global brands, leveraging its scalable infrastructure to drive the next phase of e-commerce through agentic AI and global M&A - continuously expanding its role as the Gate 2 Adventure in the digital world.

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GTA VI on G2A: Netflix trailer tripled the weekly sales pace, while launch week drove nearly 3⁄4 of campaign GMV News Provided By Big Games Machine November 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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