MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Women in residential treatment in Jacksonboro, S.C., choose which loved ones take part as families learn about addiction, boundaries and the return home

JACKSONBORO, SC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hammocks on the Edisto, a women-only residential addiction treatment center on the Edisto River in Jacksonboro, S.C., involves families and loved ones in each woman's care through its family program for women in residential treatment. The program helps women and the people they choose to include better understand addiction, recovery and the relationships surrounding both while a woman completes residential treatment near Charleston.Family involvement at Hammocks is individualized. Upon admission, each resident identifies who she wants involved in her care and to what extent, and she remains at the center of decisions about who participates. Family may include spouses or partners, parents, adult children, siblings, other relatives, chosen family or close friends. Children old enough to participate may also be included in family therapy in developmentally appropriate ways when clinically indicated. Specific details about participation are provided during admission.The program recognizes that addiction can change how family members communicate, respond to conflict, set boundaries and relate to one another emotionally. Some families become accustomed to crises, while others stop talking about difficult subjects altogether. Women in treatment may also carry shame, guilt, anger, grief or fear about repairing relationships. Family work gives everyone a structured setting to begin those conversations with professional support.Depending on the treatment plan, family work may include learning about substance use disorders and recovery, talking about how addiction has affected relationships and practicing more direct communication. Families discuss expectations and boundaries, and loved ones learn how to offer support without taking over another person's recovery. Common issues addressed in family therapy at Hammocks include unspoken resentment or unresolved grief, codependent or enabling behaviors, parent-child role reversals, rebuilding trust after dishonesty or relapse, caregiver burnout and misunderstandings about recovery timelines.Hammocks therapists are trained in trauma-informed care. Family sessions include education on the science of substance use disorders, the role of co-occurring mental health conditions and the impact of trauma. Family therapy also builds skills in healthy communication, emotional regulation, conflict resolution and boundary setting.Support for families extends beyond therapy sessions. Hammocks provides educational workshops and webinars for family members, ongoing communication with primary therapists with the resident's consent and guidance on visits, boundaries and reintegration after discharge. Family work also prepares everyone for the changes that come when a woman returns home and helps set expectations that support a more stable recovery environment. Families receive resources and referrals for continued family therapy after treatment.Family work takes place within a women-only residential program that works with each patient individually. Alongside family counseling, treatment may include individual and group therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), EMDR, motivational therapy and 12-step, and SMART Recovery. A typical day at Hammocks includes skills-based, process and educational groups, one-on-one sessions with primary therapists and shared evening meals followed by peer-driven recovery meetings.Women and families looking for residential addiction treatment in South Carolina that includes loved ones in the process can learn more at hammocksrecovery or by calling 833-793-0191.About Hammocks on the EdistoHammocks on the Edisto is a privately owned, women-only residential addiction treatment center for women over 18, located at 2137 Hope Plantation Lane in Jacksonboro, S.C., on the Edisto River near Charleston. The center treats substance use disorders through individualized care that includes individual, group and family therapy, and it keeps its program small with no more than 15 residents at a time. For more information, visit hammocksrecovery or call 833-793-0191.

Jonas Coatsworth

Hammocks on the Edisto

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Hammocks on the Edisto Family Program Brings Loved Ones Into Women's Addiction Treatment in South Carolina News Provided By MGMT Digital November 24, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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