Nola Cryo, a wellness spa located in Metairie, Louisiana, specializes in beneficial saunas and holistic modalities that provide quick, safe, and non-invasive therapeutic services. Most importantly, Nola Cryo customizes each individual treatment plan.

The Ultimate Sculpt & Glow Special offers For those looking for a comprehensive facial rejuvenation experience, Nola Cryo's Ultimate Sculpt & Glow package combines three treatments designed to exfoliate, hydrate, tighten, sculpt, and refresh the skin.

HydraFacial & Complimentary Blowout Special. The HydraFacial is a popular noninvasive skincare treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities, and hydrates the skin. Guests also receive a complimentary hair blowout. A perfect combo before holiday parties.

Nola Cryo's Fall Refresh Special: Nola Cryo's Signature Facial, Red Light Therapy and a Complimentary Cryotherapy session.

The Head Spa and Blowout Special - More than a relaxing wash and blowout - this is the ultimate self-care package.

Metairie wellness destination offers savings on HydraFacials, facial sculpting, cryotherapy, head spa treatments, and professional blowouts.

- Milena Perkins, Owner of Nola CryoMETAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the holiday season approaching, Nola Cryo is making it easier to look refreshed, feel rejuvenated, and enjoy a little well-deserved self-care. The Metairie wellness and beauty destination has introduced four special packages combining popular skincare, beauty, and wellness treatments at attractive prices just in time for you to treat yourself to a service or give a gift card to someone on your list.From advanced facial treatments and skin rejuvenation to relaxing head spa experiences and complimentary hair blowouts, the specials offer something for anyone looking to refresh their appearance, unwind, or treat someone special."Between work, family, and the demands of everyday life, it's easy to put yourself last," said Milena Perkins, owner of Nola Cryo. "We wanted to create specials that encourage people to take time for themselves, experience some of our most popular services, and leave feeling refreshed and confident."Here are four ways to refresh, rejuvenate, and save:1. The Ultimate Sculpt & Glow - $275 (Regular Value $349)For those looking for a comprehensive facial rejuvenation experience, Nola Cryo's Ultimate Sculpt & Glow package combines three treatments designed to exfoliate, hydrate, tighten, sculpt, and refresh the skin.The package includes:*HydraFacial*Cryo T-Shock Facial*Red Light TherapyTogether, these treatments offer a multifaceted approach to skincare, combining deep cleansing and hydration with facial contouring and light-based skin treatments.Special Price: $275 - Save $742. HydraFacial + Complimentary Hair Blowout - $199Enjoy a refreshed complexion and a professionally styled finish with Nola Cryo's HydraFacial and complimentary blowout special.HydraFacial is a popular noninvasive skincare treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities, and hydrates the skin. Following the facial, guests receive a complimentary hair blowout, making this an appealing option before holiday celebrations, special occasions, or simply a day of pampering.Special Price: $199 - Hair Blowout Included3. Fall Refresh Special - $135Nola Cryo's Fall Refresh package combines a Signature Facial with Red Light Therapy and includes a complimentary cryotherapy session.The Signature Facial provides a refreshing skincare experience, while Red Light Therapy complements the treatment as part of a skin wellness routine. The additional cryotherapy session introduces guests to another of Nola Cryo's wellness services.Special Price: $135 - Complimentary Cryotherapy Session Included4. Head Spa + Blowout Special - $99For anyone seeking relaxation and beautiful hair, Nola Cryo offers a Head Spa Treatment and professional blowout for just $99.The head spa experience combines scalp-focused care with relaxation, followed by a professional blowout by Hair by Alaina.More than an ordinary shampoo and style, this experience offers an opportunity to unwind while enjoying a little extra attention to hair and scalp care.Special Price: $99 - Head Spa Treatment and Blowout IncludedGive the Gift of Self-Care This Holiday SeasonAs the holidays approach, Nola Cryo's specials provide opportunities for personal pampering, preparation for seasonal gatherings, or treating a friend or loved one to a relaxing experience.Whether someone is interested in improving the appearance of their skin, exploring cryotherapy, or enjoying a relaxing head spa treatment, the four packages offer a range of beauty and wellness experiences at accessible prices. Nola Cryo's gift cards are extremely popular to gift to friends, family and office colleagues.About Nola CryoLocated in Metairie, Louisiana, Nola Cryo offers a variety of beauty, skincare, and wellness services designed to help clients look and feel their best. Its offerings include cryotherapy, HydraFacial treatments, red light therapy, and additional rejuvenation and self-care services.Serving Metairie, New Orleans, and surrounding communities, Nola Cryo combines modern wellness technologies with personalized services in a welcoming environment.To learn more about these four specials or schedule an appointment, visit .

Milena Perkins

Nola Cryo

+1 504-533-9021

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Nola Cryo - Wellness Spa located in Metairie, LA

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Nola Cryo Introduces Four Wellness and Beauty Specials Just in Time for the Holiday Season News Provided By Corbec Media, LLC November 24, 2026, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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