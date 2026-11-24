Tony Stanford, Designer at Strickland's Home.

Home organization, hospitality management and sales background informs his work with clients on storage and window covering solutions.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strickland's Home announces Tony Stanford as a member of its design team, helping clients identify home organization and window covering solutions suited to their spaces and individual needs. Stanford brings a background in home organization, hospitality management and sales to the locally owned company.In his role as Designer, Stanford works with clients on the practical and aesthetic considerations involved in selecting solutions for their homes. His approach emphasizes the relationship between functional systems and the overall look of a space, rather than treating organization and appearance as separate goals."I'm excited to join the Strickland's team and reinforce the company mission of providing excellent service and tailored solutions to our clients! From both personal and professional experience, I know how important functional systems and aesthetic synergy are in the home, and I'm thrilled to be in a position to help our clients achieve that symbiosis. I truly believe that no two customers are the same, and no two solutions are the same!" said Stanford.Stanford's perspective aligns with Strickland's Home's custom-design approach. The company offers closet configurations that address different storage needs, from adjustable shelving and hanging areas to layouts designed for limited or unusually shaped spaces. Its organization offerings also extend to pantries, laundry rooms, home offices and garages, where the intended use of a room helps guide product selection and layout.Window coverings are another part of the company's work with homeowners. Strickland's Home offers blinds, shades, shutters and draperies, with options for managing light and privacy while complementing a room's design. Working displays and fabric selections allow clients to compare features, materials and finishes before deciding which options suit their homes.Stanford is a native New Yorker who spent a decade in North Carolina during the 2010s before returning north for three years. Now back in Wilmington, he is reconnecting with old friends and enjoying the area's warmer weather and beaches. Outside of work, his interests include woodworking, experimenting with cocktail recipes and improving his golf game.The company's Wilmington and North Myrtle Beach showrooms provide an opportunity to explore both window treatments and organization products in person. Displays include working blinds, shades and shutters, full-size closet systems, Murphy beds and garage organization solutions. Clients can also browse fabrics for draperies and discuss product features with the design team.Founded in Wilmington in 1941 as Strickland Venetian Blind Works, the company began as a manufacturer and dealer of wooden Venetian blinds. Its current offerings combine that window-treatment heritage with custom storage solutions for a range of residential spaces. Stanford joins a team serving Wilmington, North Myrtle Beach and surrounding coastal communities.For more information about Strickland's Home or to request a consultation, visit .About Strickland's HomeStrickland's Home is a locally owned provider of custom window treatments and home-organization solutions founded in 1941. The company offers blinds, shades, shutters, draperies, custom closets and residential organization systems. Its showrooms are located at 5422 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina, and 811 2nd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.Distributed on behalf of Strickland's Home by MSW Interactive Designs.

Fred Kumpel

Strickland's Home

910-762-0944

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Strickland's Home Welcomes Tony Stanford as Designer News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 24, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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