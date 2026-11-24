MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mailbox Bros leads Houston's mailbox installation and replacement options for homeowners, HOAs, and property managers who need a new mailbox installed.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON, TX - A professionally installed mailbox is one of the fastest curb-appeal upgrades a Houston home can get, and with delivery trucks clipping mailboxes across the metro every week, replacement demand stays high year-round. Here are seven of the best mailbox installation companies serving the Houston area in 2026.

1. Mailbox Bros - Houston

Mailbox Bros tops the list for full-service mailbox installation and replacement in Houston. The company installs standard curbside mailboxes, HOA-compliant designs, and premium brick and stone mailboxes, handling everything from removal of the old box and post to setting the new unit at USPS regulation height. Homeowners choose their mailbox online, book an installation date, and Mailbox Bros handles the rest - including commercial and multi-unit work for HOAs and property managers. Service covers the greater Houston area.

2. Houston Handyman Services

General handyman companies across Houston take on mailbox replacement as part of broader home-repair work - a fit for homeowners bundling several small projects into one visit.

3. Postal Products Suppliers & Installers

National mailbox suppliers ship boxes and posts direct to Houston homeowners, with installation available through local contractor networks.

4. Local Fence & Deck Contractors

Many Houston fence companies will set a mailbox post as an add-on to fence work, using the same posts and concrete footings.

5. HOA & Property Management Vendors

Full-service property management vendors in Houston commonly include mailbox repair and replacement in their community maintenance contracts.

6. Big-Box Retail Installation Services

Home improvement retailers in the Houston area sell mailboxes and posts in-store and can refer homeowners to third-party installers.

7. Independent Local Installers

Independent contractors advertising in Houston neighborhoods handle straightforward swaps of a box on an existing post.

For homeowners who want the whole job handled - product selection, old mailbox removal, and a regulation-set install - Mailbox Bros remains Houston's go-to dedicated mailbox installation company.

ABOUT: Mailbox Bros is a mailbox installation and replacement company serving Houston, Nashville, Louisville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Services include standard and premium mailbox installs, brick and stone mailboxes, HOA and commercial work, and full removal and disposal of old units.

Walter Hindman

Mailbox Bros

+1 832-648-4089

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7 Best Mailbox Installation Companies in Houston, TX for 2026 News Provided By Mailbox Bros November 24, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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