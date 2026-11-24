"GRIDDY"

THE GRIDDY WENT VIRAL. NOW IT'S GOING VITAL FOR MENTAL HEALTH

- Swerve Strickland

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SONG:

Nonprofit Partner:

Dropping November 24, the collaboration transforms one of sports and pop culture's most recognizable celebration dances into a music-driven movement for mental health awareness. From end zones and wrestling rings to TikTok and video games, the Griddy has become a global celebration phenomenon.

AEW star and recording artist Swerve Strickland has teamed up with the dance's creator, Allen“LAHGRIDDY” Davis, for their new rap single,“Griddy.”

The collaboration marks the third release from Strickland Richa Music Group LLC, following Strickland's collaborations with Wu-Tang Clan legend Raekwon and Harlem rapper Max B. But the music is only the beginning. Together, Strickland and Davis are launching THE GRIDDY CHALLENGE, a global social media initiative using the song and iconic dance to raise mental health awareness, encourage conversations, challenge stigma and support fundraising efforts.

Their message is simple:“YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE STRUGGLING TO STAND UP FOR SOMEONE WHO IS.”

What began as Davis's pro football signature celebration, evolved into a cultural phenomenon embraced across professional sports, entertainment and social media. When Strickland incorporated the Griddy into his wrestling performances, it sparked a creative connection between the two entertainers. Their shared passion for music and sports culture led them into the studio to create“Griddy,” bringing the energy of the celebration into arenas, playlists and social media feeds.“Meeting the young phenom "LAHGRIDDY" made me a fan of him instantly- and not just as an artist, but as a person as well.” says Strickland.“He brought that infectious personality of his into the studio to create the "Griddy" record that we hope to spread through all sports arenas across the globe just as his celebration dance did for the last several years. Long live the Griddy.”

Building on that collaboration, the duo saw an opportunity to give the dance an even greater purpose. What if the next time someone did the Griddy, they weren't just celebrating a victory - they were also showing support for someone facing a struggle nobody could see? That idea became THE GRIDDY CHALLENGE. 15 SECONDS. FIVE FRIENDS. ONE POWERFUL CAUSE.

Set to Strickland and Davis's new single "Griddy," the challenge invites participants to create their own 15-second "Griddy" video, nominate five others and share a message of support for mental health. One dance inspires five. Five inspire 25. And a viral celebration becomes a conversation that can reach far beyond the dance floor.

CALLING ON SPORTS, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT TO JOIN

The campaign plans to challenge professional and retired football players, pro basketball stars, wrestlers, soccer and hockey players, collegiate athletes, recording artists, actors, gamers and digital creators to participate.

“We're taught to celebrate the wins, the touchdowns, the championships, the big moments. But what about the people going through something nobody sees?” says Strickland.“Being strong doesn't mean pretending everything is okay. Sometimes the strongest thing you can do is ask for help or check on somebody else. We took a dance that people already love and gave it a bigger purpose. If we can get the world doing the Griddy, imagine what we can do when we get the world talking about mental health.” The initiative recognizes that behind the highlight reels, sold-out arenas and social media success are real people navigating real pressures. Its mission is to help remove mental health stigma, normalize seeking support and encourage people to check in on one another.

Through planned coordination with AEW Together and in collaboration with NAMI, the campaign aims to combine music, movement, awareness and charitable giving into an initiative with lasting impact. Schools, youth sports programs, college athletic departments, professional teams and community organizations will also be encouraged to participate. The goal is not to see who can perform the best Griddy. It's to see how many people can come together for a cause that affects people in every community.

PLAY THE SONG. DO THE DANCE. CHALLENGE FIVE. CHANGE THE CONVERSATION. THE GRIDDY WENT VIRAL. NOW IT'S GOING VITAL FOR MENTAL HEALTH.

Media Contacts:

juliette harris-, It Girl PR, 8183212317,...,

Tony C. Richa, Esquire, Richa Law Group, LLC,...,

juliette harris

ItGirl PR

+1 818-321-2317

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AEWs Swerve Strickland and Allen 'LAHGRIDDY' Davis Release Rap Single 'Griddy' along GRIDDY CHALLENGE FOR MENTAL HEALTH News Provided By itgirlpr November 24, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.