QINGDAO, CHINA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deep Blue Vision, the popular science series hosted by the Qingdao Association for Science and Technology and Qingdao Marine Science and Technology Museum (Qingdao Aquarium, Qingdao Marine Products Museum), has unpacked the engineering secrets behind the Guoxin 1, the world's first 100,000-ton smart aquaculture vessel, China's floating“blue granary” designed to harvest seafood on the open ocean.

For millennia, the ocean has served as Earth's cradle of life and a source of food for humanity. Humans built coastal fish farms and set out in small boats to chase wild fish stocks, yet the rough, unpredictable open sea long remained beyond reliable farming. Today, this massive floating fish farm is rewriting that reality. Built on China's coastal waters, the Guoxin 1 is a mobile blue granary - a seagoing ranch for deep-sea aquaculture. This second installment of Deep Blue Vision leverages 3D modeling to dissect this landmark marine engineering platform.

Delivered on May 20, 2022 at Haixiwan Wharf in Qingdao, the red, white and blue-hulled Guoxin 1 is the world's first 100,000-ton smart aquaculture vessel. At first glance, many observers mistake it for a warship. Stretching 249.9 meters long, 45 meters in beam, with a molded depth of 21.5 meters and a displacement of 130,000 metric tons. This giant steel operates a roaming offshore ranch, pioneering a new era of commercial deep-ocean fish farming in China.

The vessel grew from a bold conceptual vision for the future of marine aquaculture first drafted back in the 1970s. It has evolved into a fully enclosed deep-sea farming system capable of producing 3,700 metric tons of high-quality large yellow croaker each year. Beyond its imposing size, the Guoxin 1 is packed with breakthrough technologies that upend traditional fishing and mariculture practices.

Beneath its deck sit 15 enclosed farming tanks holding nearly 90,000 cubic meters of water, home to millions of large yellow croaker. Traditional offshore net cages leave fish fully exposed to the open ocean, vulnerable to storms, disease outbreaks and water pollution. The Guoxin 1 takes a radically different approach by recreating a controlled marine environment inside its steel hull. Each tank holds more water than two standard swimming pools. Water circulates at 0.2 to 0.4 meters per second, mimicking the natural migration currents wild croaker follow. Constant swimming produces firmer, better-tasting flesh for the farmed fish.

Large yellow croaker are highly sensitive to underwater noise, so engineers integrated extensive noise-reduction upgrades. Sea trials recorded maximum underwater noise levels of 136 decibels during cruising and 140 decibels during farming operations. These results meet or exceed noise standards for quiet research vessels, cutting stress responses in croaker and boosting survival and growth rates.

Stable tank conditions are only the foundation. Raising healthy fish depends on a tightly regulated aquatic environment. For water exchange, low-head, high-flow aquaculture pumps draw clean seawater from 50 meters below the surface - avoiding turbulent, debris-heavy surface layers. The system can fully refresh the tank water up to 16 times per day, continuously feeding cool, pathogen-poor deep seawater into the tanks to sustain dense fish populations.

Water intake is just one piece of the control loop. The vessel also carries energy-efficient oxygenation hardware, intelligent lighting controls, and automated airlift systems that remove dead fish and solid waste. Together, these systems maintain a stable, customized micro-ocean environment within the enclosed tanks optimized for target fish species.

This sprawling offshore ranch does not require large crews working inside the tanks. Across the ship's propulsion and aquaculture systems, 196 cameras and 2,108 sensors create a full digital monitoring network. Operators can visualize, measure and track every critical condition in real time. Inside the central control room, technicians monitor oxygen delivery, automated feeding, seawater circulation and lighting systems. They track tank conditions including water temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen and pH continuously.

The Guoxin 1's most distinctive capability is its ability to sail freely. Conventional fixed marine farms are locked in one location, helpless against typhoons, red tides and seasonal temperature swings. The Guoxin 1, by contrast, is a fully functional oceangoing ship with a complete propulsion package. It stays in the warmer South China Sea during winter and spring, then sails to waters off Shandong for summer and autumn, traveling roughly 6,000 nautical miles annually to follow optimal temperature zones for fish growth. When dangerous weather approaches, it can steam away to safe waters, drastically cutting aquaculture losses from natural disasters. While most ocean farmers stay anchored and wait for conditions to change, the Guoxin 1 follows suitable habitat. This original Chinese design is known as roaming vessel-based enclosed aquaculture.

The Guoxin 1 is not a one-off engineering experiment. It represents an ongoing path of technological iteration. On April 17, 2025, the upgraded 150,000-ton Guoxin 1-2-1 entered service with a total aquaculture volume expanded to 100,000 cubic meters. In November 2025, the Guoxin 1-2-2 completed the world's first successful transfer of salmon smolts into a super-sized mobile farming vessel, launching trials for Atlantic salmon production. Operating as a coordinated three-vessel fleet, the complex can surpass 10,000 metric tons of output per year, cementing its status as a true mobile blue granary.

China's deep-submergence vehicles represent the nation's drive to explore and understand the ocean depths. Platforms such as the Guoxin 1 family of aquaculture vessels embody a parallel mission: unlocking food resources from the sea to supply safe, high-quality seafood. This bold experiment in deep-sea farming delivers a clear result for China: turning the open ocean into farmland and securing greater domestic control over its food supply.

Deep Blue Vision is China's first new-media science series centered on visual decoding of marine technology. It is produced by the Qingdao Association for Science and Technology and the Qingdao Marine Science and Technology Museum (Qingdao Aquarium, Qingdao Marine Products Museum). The series uses 3D modeling to dissect major national marine hardware and AI animation to recreate dramatic moments from hundreds of millions of years of biological evolution, translating complex scientific mechanisms into visual, accessible storytelling for broad audiences.

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Mary Song

Deep Blue Vision Production Team

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Deep Blue Vision Releases New Episode Featuring China's Guoxin 1, World's First 100,000-Ton Smart Aquaculture Vessel News Provided By Nux News wire November 24, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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