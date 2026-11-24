"Wonderfully You: An Ode to Adoption" - the Human Rights Campaign Welcoming School Program's November 2026 Book of the Month

Tom Tracy Books logo

The Human Rights Campaign Welcoming Schools Program logo

Children's book inspired by one family's adoption journey earns national recognition for celebrating adoption, belonging, and LGBTQ+ families

- HRC Welcoming Schools ProgramGLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, publisher, and licensed clinical social worker Tom Tracy announced today that his children's book, "Wonderfully You: An Ode to Adoption," has been selected as the November Book of the Month by the Human Rights Campaign's Welcoming Schools program in recognition of National Adoption Month.A beautifully illustrated rhyming picture book, "Wonderfully You: An Ode to Adoption" was inspired by the adoption journey of Tracy and his husband as they welcomed their youngest daughter into their family. Through heartfelt verse and vibrant illustrations, the story chronicles the adoption experience from the adoptive parents' perspective and the unconditional love that binds all families together."This book began as a love letter to our daughter and to the remarkable journey that brought her into our family," said Tracy. "To have it recognized by the Human Rights Campaign program during National Adoption Month is incredibly meaningful. I am honored that our family's story may help other LGBTQ+ adoptive families feel seen, valued, and proud of their own family's formation story."The recognition comes at a time when representation in children's literature remains critically important. It is estimated by the Williams Institute of UCLA that nearly five million children are being raised by LGBTQ+ families in the United States, underscoring the need for books that reflect the diversity of modern family experiences.The Human Rights Campaign Welcoming Schools program states, "Reading is one of the most powerful ways to model inclusion and nurture empathy. Welcoming Schools created the Book of the Month series to foster compassionate dialogue and elevate joyful stories of authentic LGBTQ+ lives, building monthly engagement and momentum leading up to our National Day of Reading each February. Whether it's a story that lets a transgender young person know they're not alone, or a child of two moms know there are families like theirs, or the sister of a gay big brother know his history is part of America's history, it's important that everyone sees themselves and their families reflected in our stories."The recognition also comes on the heels of another national honor for Tracy's work supporting LGBTQ+ youth and families. Earlier this year, Tracy received a Silver Anthem Award for "My Family, My Voice: A Kid's Guide to Confidence, Boundaries & Family Pride," a workbook created specifically for children being raised in LGBTQ+ families. The award recognized the positive impact of the workbook in affirming the experience of children in LGBTQ+ families while creating safe spaces for families to have important conversations about stigma and prejudice. Together, the Anthem Award recognition and the Human Rights Campaign Book of the Month reflect the ongoing need for resources that affirm, celebrate, and empower LGBTQ+ families."Whether through 'Wonderfully You' or 'My Family, My Voice' or any of my books, my mission is always to help children feel seen, valued, and proud of who they are and the families that love them," Tracy said. "Every child deserves to open a book and find a story that reflects their life, their family, and their sense of belonging."The honor places "Wonderfully You: An Ode to Adoption" alongside works by other notable authors whose books have also been recognized through the Welcoming Schools Book of the Month program, some of whom include:- Chasten Buttigieg, author of Papa's Coming Home- Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews, co-authors of Tío & Tío: The Ring Bearers- Lesléa Newman, acclaimed author of Heather Has Two Mommies and I Can Be... Me!"To stand alongside such talented authors whose work has helped advance inclusion, representation, and belonging for children is both humbling and inspiring," Tracy said. "Some of these writers are genuine trailblazers who have paved the way for more children's books to feature LGBTQ+ families. I am truly honored that 'Wonderfully You' is now included among them."The Human Rights Campaign's Welcoming Schools program provides educators, caregivers, and schools with resources that create respectful, inclusive environments where all children and families feel welcomed and affirmed. All selected books have associated discussion guides that have been thoughtfully created by the Welcoming Schools program that are freely available for download from the program's website.To learn more about the Welcoming Schools Book of the Month program, view previously selected titles, and download the free discussion guides, visit Welcoming Schools Book of the Month page at .About "Wonderfully You: An Ode to Adoption":"Wonderfully You: An Ode to Adoption" is a rhyming, illustrated children's picture book that honors adoption and celebrates belonging. Inspired by the real-life adoption journey of the author's youngest daughter, the story affirms that every child is wonderfully unique and that love truly does make a family. The target age range for this book is 3 - 10 years old.About Tom Tracy BooksTom Tracy Books is a self-publishing imprint that creates children's books and family resources that promote emotional well-being, belonging, resilience, and positive identity development. Award-winning author, Tom Tracy, draws on his experience as a licensed clinical social worker, adoptive parent, and former New Jersey foster parent. The company's publications help children and families engage in meaningful conversations about family, emotions, relationships, and self-worth.

Tom Tracy

Tom Tracy Books

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Wonderfully You: An Ode to Adoption' Chosen as Human Rights Campaign Nov Book of the Month for National Adoption Month News Provided By Tom Tracy Books November 24, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.