Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Development of first all-electric 718 Boxster reaches the home straight

24.11.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

World premiere to take place in the first quarter of 2027 Highly emotive driving experience: development of first all-electric 718 Boxster reaches the home straight

'E-Core' central battery layout gives mid-engine-style driving dynamics and low seating position

E-Shift with steering-wheel-mounted paddles and faithfully reproduced Boxster sound

The production car will be presented in the first quarter of 2027 Around four million test kilometres covered under a wide range of conditions Stuttgart. Porsche's first all-electric two-seater sports car is in the starting blocks. After an extensive testing programme, the new 718 Boxster, featuring the sports-car-specific E-Core layout, is on the home straight of its development as a production vehicle. About four million test kilometres covered During development, the all-electric 718 Boxster has been subjected to endurance tests under a wide range of conditions. Components were put through their paces on ice and snow in Sweden, where temperatures fell as low as -30 degrees Celsius, and in Death Valley in the US, where the extreme heat soared to up to 51 degrees Celsius. In the busy traffic of cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Shanghai, the focus was on everyday usability and the driver assistance systems. The lowest altitude of the test routes was 86 metres below sea level, while the highest was 2,750 m. The programme's engineers and test drivers travelled to more than 20 countries and tested the charging performance using five different charging standards. In total, the test team covered about four million kilometres in the prototypes of the all-electric 718 Boxster. E-Core architecture for mid-engine-style weight distribution Preserving the DNA of its predecessors was one of the top of the priorities during development of the all-electric 718 Boxster. Directly behind the seats, where the internal combustion engine would otherwise be mounted, is where the 800-volt battery is fitted. This E-Core architecture was tailor-made for the 718 Boxster and – unlike with most electric vehicles – enables a low seating position, as expected from a sports car. The weight is concentrated towards the middle of the vehicle. With a weight distribution of 40 per cent on the front axle and 60 per cent on the driven rear axle, it matches that of a traditional mid-engined sports car. Intelligent lightweight construction ensures an overall weight similar to the current 911 Cabriolet models featuring the T-Hybrid powertrain. “Starting next year, the all-electric 718 Boxster will offer our customers a compelling entry point into our world of two-door sports cars,” says Dr Michael Leiters, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.“Our engineers have succeeded in transferring the Boxster's unique concept to the electric world, further enhancing it in the process. I am thrilled with the level of driving enjoyment the new 718 Boxster offers.” Chassis components from the 911 and outstanding driving dynamics Many of the chassis components are based on those of the 911. For example, the steering is based on that of the 911 Carrera GTS, and rear-axle steering is available in the 718 Boxster for the first time. The dimensions of the wheel-and-tyre combinations and braking system are also based on the Porsche 911. The electronically controlled PTV+ limited-slip differential is also derived from 911. "The development of the all-electric 718 Boxster is on the home straight,” says Dr Michael Steiner, Member of the Board for Research and Development.“In designing this car, we didn't take the easy route. Instead, we opted for a series of Porsche-typical solutions. A good example of this is the E-Core architecture. It allows for a low seating position and the centre of gravity of a traditional mid-engined car. You can feel that with every metre driven." Effortless power for maximum driving pleasure The all-electric 718 Boxster will be the most powerful 718 ever. The top-of-the-range model accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in less than three seconds and reaches a top speed of more than 250 km/h. All 718 Boxster models will be rear-wheel drive. "I would be very satisfied if, when driving the 718 Boxster, our customers can feel how much passion has gone into developing this car and that we have succeeded in transferring the DNA of the combustion-engined 718 into the electric world," says Frank Moser, Vice President Model Line 911 and 718. Enhanced driving pleasure at the touch of a button All 718 Boxster models will be equipped with E-Shift as standard. At the touch of a button, a virtual seven-speed PDK transmission can be activated, bringing the defining characteristics of the PDK driving experience into the world of electric propulsion. The virtual gear shift characteristics vary depending on the selected driving mode. Just like with a real PDK system, the driver can choose between automatic gear changes or manual shifts using the paddles behind the steering wheel. Thanks to a targeted increase in torque during the shifting process, performance is identical whether E-Shift mode is activated or deactivated. In E-Shift mode, the virtual shifting experience is accompanied by the faithfully recreated sound of a six-cylinder boxer engine, based on the distinctive sound of the 981-generation Boxster GTS. When E-Shift mode is not active, the paddles take on a different function: instead of virtual gear changes, they can be used to select between three stages of recuperation. Two-time World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl is also impressed by the driving characteristics of the all-electric 718 Boxster: "It's really sensational what this car can do,” he says.“This is where power, braking performance, handling and driving experience all come together perfectly. When you activate the E-Shift function on the steering wheel, the level of driving enjoyment jumps even more. The 718 Boxster gives you more feedback than I've ever experienced with any other all-electric car." World premiere in the first quarter of 2027 The all-electric 718 Boxster, which will be built at Porsche's main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, will celebrate its world premiere in the first quarter of 2027. The development documentary 'The new 718 Boxster: a development story' will be shown daily in four parts from 24 November on the Porsche YouTube channel and in the Porsche Newsroom. The series sheds light on the various phases of testing, some of which took place under extreme conditions. Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: 24.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

