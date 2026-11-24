MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met the bereaved families of those killed in the recent Kaziranga road accident and handed over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

The Chief Minister visited Sapjuri Bangaligaon in Bokakhat in Golaghat district to offer his condolences to the affected families and assure them of the state government's continued support.

During a programme organised at the residence of deceased police personnel Sushil Bhumij, Sarma paid floral tributes to the victims and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and assured that the government would ensure proper medical treatment.

On behalf of the state government, the Chief Minister distributed cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as one-time financial assistance to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Sarma said that while financial assistance could not compensate for the irreparable loss suffered by the families, the government would extend all possible support during their difficult time.

He further informed that the Prime Minister would provide an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each bereaved family. Another Rs 2 lakh per family was also being processed through the State Disaster Management Authority.

The Chief Minister described the accident as extremely unfortunate and painful, recalling that he had personally visited the accident site following the tragedy.

He urged the affected families to remain in touch with local MLA and state minister Atul Bora in case they encountered any difficulties in accessing government assistance in the future.

Sarma also directed the district administration to ensure that eligible families who had not yet been covered under the Orunodoi welfare scheme or provided ration cards received the benefits without delay.

The visit was attended by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Biswajit Phukan, local dignitaries and senior district administration officials. With the announced assistance from the Centre and the state, each deceased victim's family is expected to receive a total financial support of Rs 9 lakh, subject to the release of the pending amounts.