MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday stressed on greater coordination between the different state government departments, especially that between the Enforcement Branch (EB) of the police department and the State Agriculture Marketing department to control the skyrocketing price of essential food items in the retail markets in the state.

The Chief Minister earlier in the afternoon held a meeting with the different state government departments and merchant's associations at the State Secretariat Nabanna, and during the meeting he expressed concern over the skyrocketing price of essential food items, especially sugar and mustard oil in the retail markets in the state.

Expressing anguish over EB's failure in controlling the prices of such products in the retail markets, CM Adhikari directed the EB and the state agriculture department officials to regularly and jointly visit the retail markets in the state and prevent black marketing of the products there.

To prevent the middlemen from artificially jacking up the price of such products in the retail markets, the Chief Minister directed the state agriculture marketing department to purchase such products directly from the farmers and the producers, a state government insider present at the meeting said.

"The Chief Minister said that direct purchase of such products from the farmers and manufacturers will ensure the fair price for the farmers and producers on one hand and on the other hand said that that the exercise will ensure control over unreasonable price increases in the wholesale and retail markets," the state government official said.

"The Chief Minister also gave instructions to hold regular meetings with merchants' organisations every Monday to review the market situation every week.

CM Adhikari also sought the active cooperation of the merchants' association in controlling the prices of essential food products in the retail markets.

The Chief Minister said that just as the state government is going all out to establish a fair trading atmosphere for the traders, it is also the duty of the traders to cooperate with the state government to have control over skyrocketing prices of essential food products in the market.