MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) revised domestic value addition (DVA) norms for IT hardware provide a more meaningful assessment of India's manufacturing capabilities by recognising activities such as PCB assembly, display manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, research and product design, and are expected to accelerate localisation and technology development in the country, an industry body said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the decision, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said the new framework acknowledges the actual manufacturing and value-addition activities taking place in India rather than relying solely on the final value of a product.

"MeitY has taken an important step by recognising actual manufacturing and value addition taking place in India through activities such as PCBA, display assembly, ATMP, R&D and product design," he stated.

"This provides a more meaningful measure of domestic capabilities than relying solely on overall product value, which can fluctuate with component prices," Mohindroo said.

He added that alongside initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), the revised framework could encourage companies to localise more manufacturing processes, expand component production and strengthen technological capabilities within the country.

According to a notification issued by MeitY, the revised DVA norms apply to six IT hardware categories, including desktop and all-in-one PCs, laptops, thin clients, servers, computer monitors and interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs), which have been included for the first time.

The new methodology assigns value-addition weightages to specific manufacturing activities undertaken in India.

These include motherboard printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), bare PCB manufacturing, RAM and storage assembly and testing, display assembly, power modules, chassis manufacturing, final assembly and testing, as well as domestic research and development and Indian intellectual property.

The government has also made certain manufacturing activities mandatory for products seeking preference in public procurement. Mainboard assembly, final assembly and testing, PCB assembly through surface-mount technology (SMT), and display assembly for applicable categories must be carried out within India. Products that fail to meet these requirements will not qualify under public procurement norms.

A notable feature of the revised framework is the explicit recognition of domestic innovation. MeitY has assigned value-addition credits for research and development activities undertaken in India and for Indian product design and intellectual property.

Areas eligible for recognition include product architecture, semiconductor and integrated circuit design, hardware and firmware development, prototyping and engineering activities, subject to certification and documentation requirements.