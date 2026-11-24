MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 24 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have eliminated Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, head of Hamas's Internal Security Apparatus in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The IDF has eliminated Naim Abu Nahal, head of Hamas's internal security apparatus, after his predecessor was apprehended by our forces in a daring operation three months ago," the statement, posted on X by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, said.

Netanyahu and Katz also praised the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) for carrying out the operation.

"We commend the IDF and the ISA for implementing our government's aggressive policy. No terrorist will succeed in evading the long arm of the State of Israel," they said.

According to the IDF, Abu Nahal had taken over the post around two months ago, after Israeli forces captured his predecessor.

"Abu Nahal assumed the role approximately two months ago after the IDF and ISA apprehended his predecessor. His elimination constitutes a significant blow to the apparatus' management capabilities," the IDF posted on X.

The Israeli military also accused Abu Nahal of planning attacks and violating the ceasefire.

"Throughout the war, and particularly recently, Abu Nahal advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops and worked to restore the capabilities of terrorist organisations in Gaza, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. He was eliminated to remove the threat he posed," it added.

In May, Israel announced that Hamas military commander Mohammed Odeh was killed in a targeted overnight strike in Gaza City. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the operation as a major blow to the militant group's military structure.

According to Israeli authorities, Odeh was killed during an operation conducted jointly by the IDF and the Shin Bet after months of intelligence monitoring and surveillance of his movements.

Israeli officials said Odeh had only recently assumed charge as head of Hamas's military wing following the killing of Izz al-Din al-Haddad earlier that month.