MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The second edition will explore the future of yachting and waterfront destinations at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, in Marasi Bay on 27 November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Marasi Bay by OMNIYAT, Dubai. Image courtesy of OMNIYAT.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026. M3 Monaco, the Monaco based consultancy specialising in marinas and yacht clubs, announces the second edition of its World Yachting Summit (WYS), taking place on Friday 27 November 2026 at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, at the heart of Marasi Bay by OMNIYAT. Organised by M3 Monaco during Dubai International Boat Show week, with OMNIYAT as Main Partner, the summit will bring global industry decision makers together, by invitation only, for a day of dialogue followed by an evening gala.

The summit will examine how yachting can contribute to the long term vitality of waterfront destinations, connecting marina development with the experiences that encourage owners and visitors to return. Marasi Bay, OMNIYAT's ultra luxury waterfront destination in the Burj Khalifa district, gives tangible context to the question at its heart: how can a marina become an integral part of a destination's identity and enduring appeal? tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 tdi_2_spot_img_all tdi_2_spot_img_tl tdi_2_spot_img_tp tdi_2_spot_img_mob img{border-style:none}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Built by M3 Monaco around the questions its teams meet on marina projects worldwide, the programme convenes waterfront and real estate developers, marina operators and shipyards, alongside government and tourism authorities, investors and family offices. Nearly 100 decision makers from 18 countries have already confirmed their attendance. The conferences open with Gulf yachting in numbers, a reading of the market data behind the region's growth, move on to the destination dividend, or how a marina creates value on shore through jobs, local suppliers and visitors, and close on what a yacht cannot yet find in the GCC, from specialist technical services to the reasons that keep owners in the region for the whole season. Four workshop tables and an interactive lunch will encourage direct exchange, with a welcome cocktail and gala dinner completing the programme.

José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco, will open the summit, ahead of a keynote by OMNIYAT on reinventing the luxury waterfront, and will join the first panel, The destination dividend: what a marina gives back to a city, alongside Gianpietro Iseppi of Wynn Al Marjan Island. The second panel, What a yacht cannot get in the GCC yet, will bring together Ahmad Al Ameeri, CEO of Al Ameeri Group Holding, Laura Vessier-Breau, PR Manager, Middle East and APAC at Sunreef Yachts, and Farrokh Golchin, Managing Director of StratConn. David Omedes, General Manager of MB92 Red Sea, will host the workshop on what makes a successful superyacht service hub with Matt Higgins of MB92 Group, and Neity Maddock will moderate the day.

The second edition is supported by ESA NanoTech, MB92, Plus Marine, Acquera and IGY Marinas, bringing specialist perspectives to the discussions and workshops. Plenary session, World Yachting Summit 2025, Monaco. Image courtesy of M3 Monaco on the terrace, World Yachting Summit 2025, Monaco. Image courtesy of M3 Monaco. About the World Yachting Summit:

Created by M3 Monaco, the World Yachting Summit is an international forum, held by invitation, dedicated to the development of the yachting industry. It explores emerging markets and destinations, new technologies and sustainable practices, creating direct dialogue between developers, industry leaders and public authorities. Its first edition took place in Monaco in April 2025, with speakers from Azimut Benetti, Sunreef, Feadship, Volvo Penta and Nuvolari Lenard.

About M3 Monaco:

M3 Monaco is a Monaco based consultancy specialising in the creation and development of marinas and yacht clubs worldwide, shaping destinations with lasting economic impact. M3 Monaco applies international standards to its projects, runs the S3 Label (Smart & Sustainable Marina Standard) and organises major industry events, including the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous and the World Yachting Summit in Monaco and Dubai.

About OMNIYAT:

OMNIYAT is a leading developer in Dubai's ultra-luxury real estate market, recognised for its distinctive architectural projects and collaborations with international architects, designers and luxury hospitality brands. Its approach extends from individual buildings to connected destinations, with art and design shaping places that elevate the human experience.

About Marasi Bay by OMNIYAT:

Marasi Bay by OMNIYAT is an evolving ultra-luxury waterfront destination in Dubai's Burj Khalifa district, with a planned gross development value exceeding AED 20 billion upon completion. Reflecting OMNIYAT's vision of an integrated waterfront lifestyle, it brings together exceptional residences, hospitality and experiences: The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, the upcoming VELA and VELA Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, and the luxury commercial development ENARA by OMNIYAT, alongside a beach club on Marasi Island, a private marina yacht club with superyacht berthing, retail, Michelin-starred dining and The Lana Promenade.