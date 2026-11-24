Kunal Ghosh Defends Mamata Banerjee Against False Narrative Claims

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday accused critics of trying to create a "false narrative" about former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that she had addressed the needs and demands of all communities during her tenure. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said Banerjee had worked for Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and other communities, providing facilities according to their respective requirements. "They are trying to create a false narrative. When Mamata Banerjee was the Chief Minister, she worked for people of all religions, including Hindus and Muslims. The minority community includes Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and others. Mamata Didi worked for everyone according to their needs," he said.

He further asserted that Banerjee had fulfilled the requests made by different religious communities and questioned the attempts to portray her government's work otherwise. "Whatever demands were brought before Mamata Didi, she fulfilled them. They are now trying to create a false narrative," Ghosh said. Referring to the proposed construction of Guru Nanak Bhawan, Ghosh said the previous government had already addressed requests from religious communities for the facilities they needed.

His statement comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, during his visit to the Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Gurudwara in Hooghly's Dankuni on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, stated that he will establish a bhawan in the name of Guru Nanak Dev by using government land. "I will establish a Bhawan in the name of Guru Nanak Dev. It should be built; I will look into using government land; I will consult with everyone about it," CM Adhikari said.

On the issue of Bengali film screenings in theatres, Ghosh questioned why another meeting was required to address the matter, claiming that clear guidelines had already been finalised during Banerjee's tenure as Chief Minister to screen Bengali films. Ghosh said Banerjee had earlier held a meeting to resolve issues concerning the screening of Bengali films and had issued clear directions requiring every cinema hall to screen a Bengali film during prime time. He referred to the Bengali film 'Sadhak Bamakhepa', which is currently running in theatres, and said he had heard that several shows were houseful. However, he claimed that the release of a Hindi film could lead to a reduction in the number of shows for the Bengali film. "There were clear instructions that Bengali films had to be screened. After that, why did such confusion arise? Why was another meeting required? The guidelines were already clear, so there should not have been any problem for Bengali films. Who are the people responsible for creating this mess?" he questioned.