Tibetan Parliament Thanks India for Allotting Bungalow to Dalai Lama

Dharamshala (Himchal Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Indian government for allotting a Type 7 bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi to the 14th Dalai Lama and his personal office, Gaden Phodrang, describing the move as a significant gesture of support towards the Tibetan spiritual leader and the Tibetan community. Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering welcomed the allotment, describing it as "very welcome news" and conveying gratitude to the Indian government on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament. She said the accommodation would make the Dalai Lama's visits to the national capital more convenient and provide greater comfort during his stay in Delhi.

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile member and Standing Committee member Choedak Gyatso also thanked the Indian government, recalling the support extended to Tibetans after they were forced to leave their homeland. "The Government of India has given us refuge when we had no country. We lost our country and gave us Dharamshala when we had no land and gave us schools and many institutions that can preserve our culture," Gyatso said. Recalling his recent official visit to Delhi, during which he met Indian MPs, Gyatso said he had personally visited the bungalow along with the Tibetan Deputy Speaker and described the opportunity as a great honour.

Welcoming the allotment, Gyatso highlighted the bungalow's location, saying it was situated just three kilometres from the centre of power in the national capital and that the development sent a strong message to everyone concerned about Tibet. He said the allotment reflected India's continued support for the Tibetan people and their cause, adding that the Tibetan community remained deeply grateful to the Government and people of India. He also appealed for continued support in the future. Both Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile members described the allotment as an important gesture towards the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community, particularly in facilitating the spiritual leader's visits to the national capital. The Gaden Phodrang, also known as the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama (OHHDL), is the personal office of the Tibetan spiritual leader. It provides secretarial assistance and handles matters related to the Dalai Lama, acting on his behalf. (ANI)