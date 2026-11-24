MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (IANS) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) emerged as the overall champion at the 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026–27, while police teams from Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram secured top honours in different categories at the national-level tournament, which concluded in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the closing ceremony at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura and presented trophies to the winning teams and medals to individual medal winners.

Gujarat Police officials also made their mark, with senior officers winning gold and bronze medals in different age categories. The tournament brought together more than 1,000 players representing 38 teams from 24 states, four Union Territories and 10 Central Police Organisations.

Competitions were held in badminton and table tennis, with women accounting for nearly 25 per cent of the participants. More than 251 women police personnel took part in the event.

In the badminton competition, CRPF secured the overall championship, while Mizoram Police finished as runners-up.

In the men's overall table tennis championship, Manipur Police won the title, followed by Uttar Pradesh Police. Uttar Pradesh Police claimed the women's overall table tennis title, with Manipur Police finishing second.

Among the Gujarat Police contingent, Director General of Police G S Malik won a bronze medal in the Mixed Doubles 55+ category, partnering Andhra Pradesh's Swaroopa Rani. Deputy Superintendent of Police K Mini Joseph and DySP Jitendra Yadav secured gold in the Mixed Doubles 50+ category.

Yadav also won gold in the Men's Doubles 40+ category, partnering Haryana-cadre officer DySP Vipin Kadian.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said it is a matter of pleasure to see police personnel, who are responsible for maintaining law and order during national and international sporting events, competing as athletes themselves.

He congratulated the participants and said they had collectively demonstrated the spirit of the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"The Khel Mahakumbh, launched in Gujarat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, had helped develop a sporting culture in the state. Sports infrastructure developed under the Prime Minister's guidance had positioned Gujarat to host national and international sporting events," he said.

Referring to major upcoming sporting events, Patel said Gujarat is preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 through the efforts of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The state is fully prepared to host the World Police and Fire Games in 2029," he added.

Highlighting the importance of fitness among police personnel, Patel said the Prime Minister's Fit India campaign had evolved into a mass movement and brought positive changes to people's lifestyles.

"Sports helped develop not only physical fitness but also mental resilience, quick decision-making, self-confidence and team spirit," he emphasised.

He also highlighted the participation of women police personnel, describing their performance as an example of women's empowerment in both the police force and sports.

Patel expressed pride in Malik's participation as a player, saying it would inspire other personnel. "Gujarat had hosted the national-level badminton and table tennis competition for the first time," he said.

He described the tournament as more than a sporting event, saying it provided a platform for police organisations from across the country to come together.

"A healthy police officer is the foundation of a strong police force," he said, underlining the importance of physical fitness and sporting activities among police personnel.

Encouraging participants, Malik said victory brought recognition, but sustained hard work was what truly defined an individual.

He thanked the Gujarat Police organising committee, the All India Police Sports Control Board and technical officials for conducting the tournament.

Patel formally declared the competition closed and participated in the flag handover ceremony. He also urged police personnel to remain committed to the Prime Minister's vision of a drug-free India and contribute towards achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat @2047".

Patel also thanked Amit Shah and the All India Police Sports Control Board for allowing Gujarat to host the competition. He noted that the state had successfully organised five All India Police Games so far.