Trident Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp.: Today announced that Alamos Gold entered into an agreement with Trident, pursuant to which Alamos agreed to purchase, on a private placement basis, 7,420,000 common shares of Trident at a price of $3.49 per Common Share for total consideration of approximately $25,896,000. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading up $0.39 at $3.27.
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