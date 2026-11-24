George Weston Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - George Weston Limited: Today announced its consolidated unaudited results for the 16 weeks ended October 10. Revenue was $20,013 million, an increase of $700 million, or 3.6%. Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $1,266 million ($3.37 per common share), an increase of $789 million ($2.14 per common share). George Weston Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $113.96.
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