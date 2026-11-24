Fury Gold Mines Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Fury Gold Mines Limited: Announced results from five additional drill holes completed as part of the ongoing Phase 2 resource conversion drilling program at the Eau Claire deposit, located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of Quebec. Hole 26EC-134 returned seven mineralized intervals over 103 metres (m) of core, including 9.81 grams per tonne gold over 2.99 m, 8.55 g/t Au over 1.50 m, and 8.16 g/t Au over 1.00 m. Hole 26EC-139, drilled approximately 30 m from hole 26EC-134 on the same section, returned 8.33 g/t Au over 2.99 m and 7.30 g/t Au over 1.00 m, supporting the interpretation of geological and grade continuity. Fury Gold Mines Limited shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.56.
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