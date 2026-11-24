Dollarama Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Dollarama Inc.: Announced that Johanne Choinière, Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective January 31, 2027. On that date, Jean-Claude Collard, currently Senior Vice President, Logistics, will be appointed Executive Vice President, Operations. Dollarama Inc. shares T are trading up $2.09 at $224.71.
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