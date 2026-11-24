MTY Food Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - MTY Food Group Inc.: Has been informed that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted MTY's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase some of its common shares for cancellation. MTY Food Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.33 at $34.40.
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