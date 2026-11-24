Aclara Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Aclara Resources Inc.: Announced the appointment of Ambassador Lisa Kenna, a distinguished senior U.S. government official, as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations, effective December 7. Aclara Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $2.15.
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