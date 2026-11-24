Gaza Internal Security Chief Killed In Israeli Air Strike Interior Ministry
GAZA CITY / ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Gaza's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that Brig. Gen. Naim Mohammed Abu Nahl, director-general of the Internal Security Service, was assassinated in an Israeli air strike west of Gaza City, Anadolu Ajansi reported.
“Abu Nahl, 50, was martyred in an assassination operation carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft west of Gaza City,” the ministry said in a statement.
A medical source earlier told Anadolu that one Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians near Haidar Square, west of Gaza City.
--NNN-ANADOLU
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